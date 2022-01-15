Cashback 2022 returns! Beware of the new rules!

2022 looked like it could have been the year we should definitely say goodbye to Cashback, but it won’t.

But for what reason? Let’s find out in detail together.

In short words this measure seemed to have turned out to be a real flop. In fact, few consumers and merchants had decided to join the initiative.

However, those who had decided to join Cashback have decided to clamor for it again.

Yet, the Draghi government has seen fit not to propose the Cashback measure again for 2022 and has put the Ministry of Economy and Finance to work on alternative measures.

However, in a difficult period like the one we are experiencing, marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, There seems to be good news regarding the economy and savings issues: Cashback 2022 is about to return! In a different way though!

But are we sure? In this article we go to see what the evolutions of this measure have been in order to understand if it could come back and, if so, what the new rules would be.

Cashback 2022: what have been the evolution of the measure?

We can’t start our Cashback 2022 article without first mentioning what happened over the past year.

Indeed, the current Prime Minister Mario Draghi has never seemed in favor of the establishment of the Cashback, so much so that he has completed the measure before its expiry.

Indeed, the Cashback 2021 was to be expected until the end of December 2021, but the government suspended it in June.

How come? I’ll explain it to you right away.

Furthermore, it was easy to understand that the measure would not be extended by the Draghi government which, for the same purpose, had chosen to implement the ATM Bonus.

Then came the definitive confirmation: Cashback 2022 has not been included in the Budget Law for the current year.

But what is the future of Cashback? Will we no longer have it in 2022?

In fact, we could say the opposite. Let’s find out in more detail how Cashback can still be exploited in 2022.

Cashback 2022: what does the MEF study say?

According to the MEF report called “Report to guide government actions aimed at reducing tax evasion resulting from non-invoicing”, we see that cashback contributed to the digitization of the country, but it was not enough.

In fact, no significant improvements have been found regarding the use of electronic payments, especially in those sectors where the phenomenon of tax evasion is significant.

Obviously we are not talking about absolute data, but preliminary estimates as the data available to clearly evaluate the measure are insufficient.

Based on the recorded data, though, the Ministry of Economy and Finance found that in the months of July and August, therefore after the suspension of the cashback, the number of payments made via electronic devices dropped.

However, these decreasing figures do not concern all sectors. For example, a great surprise were hotels and restaurants that showed a positive trend.

This is excellent news especially if we consider the fact that these exercises are the ones in which the phenomenon of tax evasion usually spreads.

Cashback 2022: the Autostrade Bonus is born

So what are the chances for Cashback in 2022?

First we must emphasize that the program in question will not be aimed at everyone.

Indeed, it is not a measure managed directly by the government, but of initiatives generated only for certain activities.

An example? Well, Autostrade SpA has decided to experiment with the so-called “highway cashback“.

What does it mean? What is it about? Let’s proceed in order and let’s find out together.

So Cashback 2022, or highway cashback, actually has a compensation purpose.

Let me explain: due to the problems suffered as regards the delays and the difficulty of traveling on the motorway network, a small compensation is paid by Autostrade SpA.

Yet, this bonus dedicated to motorways is, in fact, a real cashback.

Cashback 2022: what is Highway Cashback in practice?

We understand that Cashback 2022 will change a lot, in fact, it will be aimed at the motorway sector.

But let’s go to better understand how this measure will materialize specifically which, we remember, it is not managed directly by the Draghi government.

Well, the freeways cashback officially started on 15 September 2021 and ended on 31 December 2021.

In this case we are talking about the so-called preliminary examination of this measure which, if it were to be passed with flying colors, will come back into vogue in January.

But how does this bonus work specifically? Well, you will receive a greater sum the more you are delayed along the way to go.

Still, it is important to point out that this bonus is not due in any case of delay.

In what sense? Let’s find out immediately.

In fact, when we talk about Cashback 2022 on motorways, we must keep in mind that this is paid only if the delay was caused by construction sites that narrow the carriageway and, consequently, limit the speed of circulation.

Of course, needless to say too, to obtain the motorway bonus, the delay must have occurred within a section under the responsibility of Autostrade SpA.

Cashback 2022: what reimbursements are we talking about?

So, as we will have understood, not everyone can receive a refund and not all types of delays entitle you to Cashback 2022.

Let’s start by saying that a delay of less than 15 minutes cannot be refunded.

After 15 minutes of delay, different types of cashback are activated for the motorways. Which ones are they? Let’s go and see them:

100% refund in the event of a delay of between 15 and 29 minutes for stretches between 0 and 29 km;

in the event of a delay of between 15 and 29 minutes for stretches between 0 and 29 km; 50% refund for a delay of between 15 and 29 minutes for a route between 50 and 99 km;

for a delay of between 15 and 29 minutes for a route between 50 and 99 km; 100% refund for those who are delayed by more than 120 minutes, regardless of the kilometers traveled.

Therefore, we will have understood that we will have to refer to the average travel time usually useful to cover the specific route.

Cashback 2022: the App to use

As we have seen, over the past year there has been a real experimental phase of this measure.

In this way, an attempt was made to guarantee compensation for all delays due to the work in progress along the routes under the responsibility of Autostrade SpA.

But how do you go about applying for Cashback 2022 for motorways?

Well, it is important to underline that during the experimental phase this possibility was given only to those who were holders of the Telepass with the Pay X option. current.

But that’s not all! Indeed, the possession of the “Free to X” application is essential.

What does it mean?

Well, all those people who have paid for the journey on the motorway by card or cash will be able to photograph the paid receipt and receive the refund directly to their current account.

Instead, for those who possess the Telepass, the refund will be paid automatically and immediately.