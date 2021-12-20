Cashback, incredible final joke: a sting for the Italians. Everyone was waiting for payments but something went wrong

Shortly before Christmas, the final word will be written on an important chapter in our life this year. Because for the first time in Italy the State Cashback and Supercashback, with the dual purpose of restarting the economy by encouraging consumption but also to track payments.

A success, everyone recognized it, even if in the end it was also a considerable expense for the state. Now that practically all debts have been paid off, with the payments of 1500 euros intended for those who participated in the Supercashback, it is time to take stock. But there is one big final surprise that sounds like a hoax to some.

In fact, the 1500 euros have all or almost all arrived. As reported by Consap, the body delegated by the government to pay the premiums that i Italian consumers they deserved on the field, 37 winners who were regularly in the standings did not receive the final prize. The reason? Their distraction, why did not communicate the Iban correctly on which to pay the 1500 euros.

Cashback, incredible final joke: now there is no more time for appeals

With this payment, an era also closes, because in the new fiscal maneuver there is no reintroduction of cashback, even in its simplest form. The government considered it appropriate to allocate those funds to other forms of income support and tax relief for businesses and workers.

At least for 2022 so we have to say goodbye to all forms of public cashback even if they remain private ones. However, the mandatory supervision on the tracking of payments will remain and therefore Italian consumers will have to pay the utmost attention to everything they do. For the 37 who have not collected the Supercashback, however, no hope because the time for appeals is over.