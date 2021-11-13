Cashback, mockery for these users: no 1,500 euros

Refunds are about to arrive for those who participated in the state cashback. Payments by 30 November

The time has come to conclude, at least for now, the cashback program with the last payments. By November 30in fact, super cashback payments will arrive from 1500 euros. This is the prize related to the special ranking the number of transactions made. The first 100,000 users will receive the prize that will make a few people a more pleasant Christmas.

Cashback, ranking confirmed

The ranking has finally been made official after the appeals relating to transactions deleted. The latter Has been confirmed according to what had already been foreseen in the summer. THE appeals, so, were rejected and those who had their transactions invalidated for super cashback purposes did not win appeals. These were payments made a few minutes later and small amounts all made to the same merchant. Typical and sensational was the case of service stations in the Milan area.

In some cases, some users have managed to make transactions for cents of fuel in order to climb the super cashback ranking. A real war of the poor because only extreme situations can lead people to do such things. To find out if you are in the ranking or not, just check the app I and check if there is a notification that warns of the win. The written message is the following:

“Well done, you are among the 100 thousand participants at the top of the Super Cashback ranking and you are entitled to a refund of 1500 Euros! The amount will be credited to you by 30 November 2021, as required by the regulation. You will receive a message when the wire transfer on the IBAN you have already communicated. Thanks for participating “. Ben was needed to be among the 100,000 winners 787 transactions carried out between 1 January and 30 June 2021. Mockery even for those who are finished a equal number of transactions but it fell a step below, as the chronological order of the last operation also made a difference.