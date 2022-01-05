Cashback Poste how it will work in 2022

The “Befana Bonus” arrives from 6 January 2022. Here’s how Poste Italiane cashback will work and what the expected amount is

The 2022 seems to be the year dedicated to fighting tax evasion and encouraging the use of traceable payments. This may perhaps be the reason why Poste Italiane continues with its intent to encourage the use of Postepay And BancoPosta.

There are, in fact, a series of discounts and incentives proposed to encourage customers to use these types of payments. For January 2022, in fact, the arrival of the Befana Bonus, the Cashkback Poste dedicated to local chains and individual stores, but not only. That’s what it is about.

Cashback Poste 2022, this is what it consists of

The arrival of the pandemic, which has brought with it countless consequences also in ours everyday life, highlighted even more the need for new ways of thinking about money. In fact, many have realized the potential of payment with digital or electronic tools, such as Postepay or BancoPosta.

We are talking about the Cashback Poste, or one discount credited directly to the card used for the purchase. The credit arrives within five working days from the time the transaction is posted.

It is a real “Befana Bonus” which provides a possibility of saving 5% in cashback for users of Postepay who want to leave for one vacation. For a 2000 € holiday, for example, there will be a cashback of 100 €.

The holiday must be booked through the site alpitour.it, or alternatively to the number 011.19690244. There is no limit on destination or time of year. The only obligation concerns the use of BancoPosta or Postepay to make the payment.

But not only. Discounts are available for those who want to do English lessons. In fact, a discount of 20% in Cashback Poste for courses with the British School. The discounts also apply to those who intend to rent one scooter Zig Zag Sharing (only with BancoPosta and Postepay).

Discounts also available for shopping: 5% on Tuodì, Fresco Mercato, Gelmarket and Picard. 4% Cashback discount also for Ventis, while the 5% about Giordano Vini. You will be able to receive discounts of the 5% also in Pharmacy, as regards the acquisitions on the sites Famideal And Pharmanow.