Cashback sting, fines coming in 2022: the details

From January some payment rules will change, in particular electronic ones. Attention, you run the risk of receiving fines

The cashback, as well as the less popular Receipt Lottery, was a state initiative to incentivize electronic payments. And in the face of earning a little something, the state has succeeded in its intent. Even if now the cashback is no longer there, Italians have acquired the habit of making purchases, even for small amounts, with ATM or card.

The state measure was introduced to contain thetax evasion and the risk of money laundering. Now, with the near-abolition of cash, it is easier for the Inland Revenue to track the transactions of an individual and a company and take stock.

Moreover, it must be borne in mind that in the last two years the ATM for cash withdrawals are drastically decreased. The disappearance of automatic ATMs meant that more and more citizens paid with electronic transactions, rather than wandering around the city unnecessarily with the risk of finding an ATM of another bank and paying the commission for the withdrawal.

Purchases with the Pos, merchants risk a fine

Recently a norm which obliges all merchants to have an electronic means for paying for goods. But even if this obligation is a few years ago, not everyone has adapted.

But from January 2022 they will be obliged to do so, at risk of sanction. Merchants who do not offer any electronic means of electronic payment for purchases are at risk a fine from 30 euros, increased by 4% of the transaction value, borne by themerchant o professional without systems that allow electronic payments with at least one type of credit card and one type of debit card.

Obviously, to receive a fine there must be a control or a report from a customer. But in any case it is better not to run into danger. The traders’ associations have criticized this maneuver, but apparently the fine will be introduced anyway.