Cashback, the bonus has tripled

Cashback, what a gift: find out how to get a 15 euro refund per day by paying for your purchases with the Postepay card.

When the government led by Mario Draghi abruptly canceled the State Cashback, the Italians who had taken advantage of the reimbursement program had struggled to digest the bitter news. He liked the idea of ​​being able to virtually set aside a small nest egg to be collected at the end of the semester.

But the funds were scarce and the premier preferred to invest the available resources in another way. We do not yet know if he will ever be repeated in the same formula that he had received so much success. But we know, however, that after its cancellation there was a real race to the last cashback.

Many have worked to propose programs that, although not identical, are based on the same system. Including Poste Italiane, which for a few months has launched an initiative that has allowed its most loyal customers to get up to 10 euros per day in reimbursement.

Cashback, Poste Italiane triples reimbursements

With the arrival of the new year, however, the Italian company wanted to do even more. Until February 28th, the daily economic return limit has increased dramatically. The cashback has been tripled and therefore, from now on, his customers will be able to get up to 15 euros per day.

Obtaining the Poste Italiane Cashback is very simple. Just take advantage of the Postepay card for every single economic transaction carried out at the participating points of sale. The complete list of affiliated stores near you is available in the “Near you” section of the official prepaid card app.

When paying, all you have to do is frame the qr-code using the app once again and enter the amount you will have to pay at the point of sale in the appropriate screen, together with the transaction. Once the payment is authorized, you will receive 3 euros, and no longer just 1 euro, for each transaction.