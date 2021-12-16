Cashback, the decision makes Italians happy: it will be a super Christmas

There is a sensational decision on cashback for all Italians in view of Christmas. Let’s see what will happen soon.

The Conte government launched the plan in 2020 Cashback to fight against evasion and encourage credit card payments. With the arrival of Mario Draghi, however, this program is skipped. In fact, today Italians will be able to take advantage of the repayment plan only if they are in possession of Postepay.

In fact, Poste Italiane is able to guarantee a 10% refund in each associated shop. For each purchase worth 10 euros, consumers will have 1 euro returned to the card. In addition, card holders will be able to accumulate up to 10 euros per day. So let’s see how users will be able to access the plan, itself within the application of the card Italian post.

Cashback, the plan can only be activated with Postepay: how to do it

So to date only the users of PostePay will be able to access the refund program. In fact, if they have not done so, users must download the official app of the rechargeable card on Android or up iPhone. Also at the time of payment, cardholders must complete the payment by showing the cQR code in app. Furthermore, it will be possible to accumulate the repayment plan only through one of the partner stores of Poste Italiane participating in the initiative.

Hence the return of the repayment plan Italian post and Postepay, is a valid alternative to state cashback. In fact, the provision launched by Giuseppe Conte was first postponed and then canceled by Mario Draghi. The initiative is expected until the next one December 31st. Therefore, all Postepay customers, both those who have the version, will be able to benefit from refunds with Poste Italiane Standard, both those who have the Evolution with Iban code.