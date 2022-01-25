Cashback, the official proposal appears: consumers with bated breath. The government is studying a change to the tax reform

The return of the cashback, even if not the state one, is it a credible hypothesis? For the past few days, absolutely yes, because there is one official proposal written in black and white in a document approved by the Chamber and Senate Tax Registry Commission.

It would be, at least in the hypothesis, a tax cashback, an alternative to the recovery of deductions in the tax return. And this is what appears in the document ‘Fact-finding survey on the digitization and interoperability of tax databases’. The aim is therefore to make some become tax deductions immediate refunds to the taxpayers’ current account.

Not a generalized cashback, therefore, as it was in the first six months of 2021, but only linked to some types of expenses. Basically a direct refund system tax concessions, always linked to the use of electronic payment instruments. As ‘Il Sole 24 Ore’ explains, “it would aim to subvert the very concept of tax deduction. Instead of a deduction from taxes (in the return of the following year) a quick credit on the current account “.

Cashback, check the official proposal: the reimbursement returns for some categories of expenses

But how can this work again cashback 2022? Leveraging the same technology as last year, that is App IO. Sui will switch from that to credit the tax deductions for all types of deductible expenses directly into the current account. And the principle would be the same as in 2021, to bring out the shadow economy while increasing fiscal equity.

The direct refund on the current account indicated by the consumer would be an alternative to the classic tax deductions, not an obligation. And the figure would be equal to the tax relief that is due based on the expenditure incurred. In the viewfinder there are, for example deductions to

19% for healthcare costs, which are among the most common for all Italians and in any case already have a maximum deductible.

The proposal therefore exists even if at the moment the discussion is blocked due to the activity of the Parliament involved in the election of the President of the Republic. But when the individual Commissions resume, we will talk about this too and Italian consumers are hoping again.