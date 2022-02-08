Cashback, this opportunity is truly unique: official confirmation arrives. A concrete return of expenses with a few simple gestures

The real novelty in the world of cashback is this: the cashback still exists even if they have tried to bury it in every way. For this i Italian consumers they must be careful and take advantage of every opportunity.

Like the ones he proposes Italian post to customers who adopt the Postepay as a method of payment for their expenses. Membership of the program is linked to the availability of the official app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or the App Store. Through the official app, users will have to use the QR code necessary for their payment transactions and also to collect refunds.

But what is the advantage for Postepay customers? A reimbursement of 1 euro for all transactions with a value equal to or greater than 10 euros. And users will have the opportunity to accumulate cashback up to a maximum of 10 euros every day, making purchases at the partner stores of Poste Italiane.

Cashback, this opportunity is truly unique: double opportunity for customers

But that’s not all. Customers will be able to receive up to 4 euros of cashback per month on their Postepay Evolution thanks to the SIM PosteMobile Connect Black. It will be sufficient to purchase the sim with PosteMobile Connect Back offer at a cost of 10 euros per month which will be automatically charged to the card with the fixed price for the entire duration of the contract.

The PosteMobile Connect Black sim guarantees 100 Gb of internet in 4G + up to 300 Mbps plus unlimited minutes and messages. If the customer does not use any gig, he can have 4 euros in cashback, up to 25 Gb they will get 3 euros and from 25 to 50 Gb they will scale to 2 euros. From 50 to 75 Gb you will receive 1 euro in cashback and only from 75 to 100 Gb you will not receive anything.

To purchase the PosteMobile Connect offer, simply enter the Postepay app and frame the QR Code on the official website of Poste Italiane. Then the customer will have to check the preloaded data and only upon departure will the monthly fee of 10 euros be charged to their Evolution while the sim card will arrive at home.