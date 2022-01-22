Cashback, what are you waiting for? There is the best opportunity for the Italians

Cashback, what are you waiting for? There is the best opportunity for Italians and everyone can take advantage of it with a simple operation

Everything that happened in 2021 has left an important lesson for Italian consumers. If it is true that the State cashback has exhausted its mission, it is equally true that with a little attention you can save money.

The novelty of 2022, even if it has been around for some time, is called Curves. A credit card that functions as a wallet in which to collect all connected cards. Therefore it does not have to be reloaded, but the customer simply has to associate it with the other cards in his possession.

On Curve you can use at least a hundred credit or debit cards VISA and MasterCard, that is the main proposals in Italy (think for example of Postepay). It can be subscribed in a free version, with no monthly fee and with daily, monthly and annual spending limits. But also in the paid version (9.99 euros per month) with other services included.

Cashback, what are you waiting for? That’s why take advantage of this opportunity

How does the cashback program work? Guarantees the1% immediate credit of the expenses made at three shops selected among those that adhere to the program in the free and Black version. The stores reach up to 6 in the Metal version. It also features the ‘Go back in time’ function thanks to which the customer can move the payment made with one card and make it slip to another.

In the last hour, confirmation has arrived that Huawei has also inaugurated a partnership with Curve that makes contactless payments on its smartphones possible. Huawei with HMS they will then be able to download the Curve app from the AppGallery store, register and start using it immediately.

Curve is part of a series of proposals that all aim in the same direction: reimburse part of what consumers spend, without any effort. These are not the same figures as the State Cashback, but interesting prospects continue to arrive, just knowing how to look for them in the sea of ​​proposals currently on the market.