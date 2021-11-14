Cashier escapes with bank money: framed by the police 52 years after the robbery, but is dead

A man who worked as a bank teller in Cleveland and robbed his $ 215,000 employer 52 years ago was finally exposed by investigators, six months after his death. Theodore John Conrad died at the age of 71 in a suburb north of Boston in May of this year, completely broke after spending his life working as a luxury car salesman. His wife Kathy and daughter Ashley only discovered his father’s secret during his final days, when he died of cancer. Conrad managed to successfully carry out one of the biggest bank robberies in Cleveland, Ohio, with what would now be the equivalent of $ 1.7 million.

He did it all from the inside while working as a cashier at the Society National Bank of Cleveland, where he had access to hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash every single day. Conrad told friends that stealing from the bank would be very easy – and later he kept his promise. He came out with $ 215,000 in cash in a paper bag on a Friday night. The robbery was only discovered after Conrad, who was 20 at the time, didn’t show up for work the following Monday. and the bank found that the money was missing. The extraordinary theft sparked a frenzy of news and conflicting claims about where Conrad was missing, with Paris, California and Hawaii among the suspicious destinations. Colleagues Conrad had worked with told authorities how he had become obsessed with Steve McQueen’s 1968 film The Thomas Crown Affair. The film tells the story of the billionaire who steals just for fun. Conrad had seen him more than half a dozen times and had been overheard bragging to his friends about how easy it would be to get money from the bank. Three months after the robbery, an Ohio couple were chatting with a young man in a bar at the Princess Kaiulani Hotel in Waikiki. Law enforcement believe the man was Conrad.

“As soon as they mentioned Cleveland, Ohio, he got up, said oh sorry, I gotta use the bathroom, he left“David Siler, United States Deputy Marshal with the Northern Ohio Task Force Violent Fugitive, told KITV. When the Hawaiian couple returned home, they recognized the man from the news in the newspapers. “He had an apartment. Apparently, he was renting that apartment, so if he was renting that apartment, it meant that he had made contact with someone, a landlord, someone and obviously he was paying cash for his apartment.“, said Siler.

But then the investigation stopped and Theodore “Ted” Conrad puzzled investigators for more than five decades. Conrad appeared in America’s Most Wanted and Unsolved Mysteries as investigators chased clues across the country, including Washington DC, Inglewood, California, West Texas, Oregon, and Honolulu, Hawaii. The case remained cold until last week, when US Marshals from Cleveland, Ohio, traveled to Boston, Massachusetts, and identified Thomas Randele of Lynnfield, Massachusetts as the fictional name of Theodore J. Conrad. .

Since 1970, he has lived an unassuming life in the suburb of Boston, close to where the original Thomas Crown Affair film was filmed. The stolen money didn’t last long and it has had financial hardship in recent years, according to Cleveland.com. He confessed his secret to his family just days before he died of lung cancer. An obituary reveals how Conrad split his time between Florida and Boston, where he was Assistant Golf Pro and Teaching Pro at Pembroke Country Club. In addition to golf, he also loved vehicles and had a successful career in selling luxury cars for almost 40 years. “He was also an excellent cook who loved watching all cooking shows and enjoyed trying new recipes with his wife and daughter.“.

“Last week, we identified Thomas Randele as Theodore J. Conrad. He led an unassuming life in the suburbs of Boston, was very well liked in his community. There are some things that got us there“US Marshal Pete Elliot said during a press conference on Friday. Investigators from the U.S. Marshals of Cleveland were able to match documents Conrad completed in the 1960s with documents completed by Randele, including documents from when Randele filed for bankruptcy in the Boston Federal Court in 2014. Learn more investigations led Marshals to positively identify Thomas Randele as Theodore J. Conrad. Randele died of lung cancer in May 2021 in Lynnfield, Massachusetts, using July 10, 1947 as his birth date. His true date of birth was July 10, 1949, and Conrad would have been 71 at the time of his death. A brilliant obituary was posted online, but made no mention of his criminal past. Conrad’s widow and daughter declined to comment on his past actions.