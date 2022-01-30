“Casino”, Robert De Niro’s ace bluffed by love tonight on TV

“At that time Las Vegas was a place where millions of fools came in every year with their pennies and left us nearly a billion dollars.” Expanses of green carpet. More laughing than a lawn, were the gaming tables of the largest casino in the desert, the Tangiers. Play and come back. The more they play, the more they lose. This is the rule for Robert De Niro. The class in cigar brought to the mouth, havana pants, white shoes on a pink jacket. It comes down from one Cadillac Eldorado from 82. A dandy, a Jewish gangster, the conqueror of Nevada of the 70s. Tonight on TV “Casino“: The city will never be the same after the Tangiers.

“Everywhere else I was a bookie, a gambler, always looking over my shoulder, chased by cops day and night, but this is Mr. Rothstein, not only am I regular but I run a casino, which is like selling to people dreams for cash“. He is Sam “Ace” Rothstein, played by a magician DeNiro. Play it again Sam, one might say, recalling other distant African atmospheres. Because his words are music: “Running a casino is like breaking into a bank with no cops around. ” Martin Scorsese, director of the 1995 film, has his raw material, between power struggles, dirty business, the underworld. All that a single character, among other things still existing, could offer: Frank “Lefty” Rosenthal he knew it all Nevada. Casino manager, and husband of a gorgeous girl with a Cali girl past. He, his triumph and his fall, were already protagonists of the novel by Nicholas Pileggi, also author of “Those good guys“(1990), to which the film”Casino”Tonight on tv, he was inspired.

Casino, love takes everything

“Las Vegas was a city without memory. The place to go to try again. It was the American city where people went after a divorce, after a bankruptcy, after even a short stay in jail. It was the ultimate destination for those driving across half the continent in search of the nation’s only car wash of morality. ” He wants to take himself Las Vegas, the inveterate gambler, Sam “Ace”– DeNiro, who talks about life as he moves the slings on velvet: skilled in the hand, cheating when he wants. It takes its name from his betting mastery, from that ace in the hole he always has at his disposal. Fooled only by love, dropped on the plate, a lying card, a bluff.

“There are a lot of holes in the desert, and a lot of problems are buried in those holes. You just have to do it right. In short, you must have already dug the hole before presenting yourself with a package in the luggage compartment, otherwise we talk about digging for half an hour, forty-five minutes, and who knows who can show up in the meantime. In no time you have to dig more holes and you can fucking stay there all night“. When the thousand lights of Las Vegas they will offer themselves to the eyes in their glitter, we must remember the clandestine tombs immersed in the darkness of the desert. Holes to hide corpses. A scenography worthy of cinema, enhanced by the art of Dante Ferretti; The film cost $ 1 million for the costumes alone. Fast-paced action, off-screen narration, and beautiful dealers. “Under the eye of the sky that controls everyone “. While the dialogues, Robert De Niro And Joe Pesci, for the most part, incredibly, they improvised them. The word fuck, is the most present in the film. Tonight on TV will seem to hear DeNiro which has changed its voice, because in “Casino”Will be voiced by Gigi Proietti, not his usual Ferruccio Amendola.

Scorsese drops the Ace

“And so it was that in that place they put Ace in it. They wanted him because he ate, slept and breathed gambling. They also found him a bogus job title: public relations manager of Tangiers, but the only thing he ever ran was the casino. He made his first bet when he was fifteen and has always earned money. But he didn’t bet like me or you, you know, just for fun, shit like that … he was accurate as a fucking neurosurgeon“. In the cast Joe Pesci in Nicky Santoro, right arm armed with Sam, And Sharon Stone in Ginger McKenna, a street scammer in prostitution and drugs, whom the protagonist marries and with whom he has a daughter. For interpretation, the Stone was nominated forOscar and won the Golden Globe as best actress. Choice for the part between Madonna, Melanie Griffith, Rene Russo, Cameron Diaz, Uma Thurman, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nicole Kidman and Traci Lords. When James Woods, chosen for the role of Lester Diamond, exploiter of the Stone, learned of the interest of Scorsese working with him, he left a clear and unmistakable message to the director’s office: “Anywhere, anytime, any party, with any fee“.

Scorsese in an interview he said he had made a film “wild“. That spares nothing, bitter, bitter, where gambling is in life, not just on a casino bet. “It was the last time that street kids like us were given something that was worth so much “. That Tangiers, temple in the city of sin, wonderful creature of the god of money, a gift for those ‘grown up’ street children. There are many who do not accept “Casino“As a continuation of”Those good guys“, Film by the same director, and with the same actors DeNiro And Fish. In “Those good guys” New York flows in the background of the events, a protective but never invasive presence, while Las Vegas in “Casino”Is the absolute master of the life of the protagonists. Robert Roten, severely crushed the film calling it “full of good wasted opportunities “.

Lights of the desert

The same Rosenthal, the authentic, born in 1929, with the nickname of “LeftyLeft-handed, he collaborated on the film as story supervisor, making sure the truth of the matter was told. The latter provided a series of unobtainable information, obtaining in exchange for being able to meet DeNiro, of which he had always been a fan. Confidently suggesting to him the secrets for a perfect interpretation of himself. For example, he always hated the scene where Sam he was performing in a juggling number on his TV show. He claimed that he never did such a thing, and that it made him look ridiculous. The mayor of Las Vegas, with the role of extra. And real cops specializing in the fight against scams, casino staff, and local show business stars, used as extras or collaborators. The real challenge was finding people willing to reveal casino cheating techniques.

They sip martinis, polish the barrels of their guns, always in a suit and tie; below, the poignant notes homage toBeggar from Pasolini, with the “Passion according to Matthew” from Bach, on the opening titles like a liturgy, a parable about history. Then the notes of “The house of the rising sun“, The song of The Animals of 1964, when at the end of the film, the last moments of the physical and moral collapse of Sharon Stone, now drugged and abandoned by everyone. And the songs “I Can’t Get No, Satisfaction ”,“ Can’t You Hear Me Knocking” of the Rolling Stones, Tony Bennet with “Who Can I Turn To“, BB King, And Dean Martin, he is the son of Italian immigrants. “Once the croupiers knew your name, what you were drinking, what you were playing… today it’s like at the airport; and if you ask for room service you are lucky if it arrives on Thursday. Today it’s all over ”. Even the Tangiers, epic of the desert, will turn off its lights. An invented name, among real cruelties, the real casino is called Stardust.

Federica De Candia.

