Casmu creates Sexual Medicine Clinic – Information – 02/27/2022

Thousands of people have sexual dysfunctions and cannot access specialists on the subject. To respond to these situations, contemplating both members and non-members, Casmu opened a clinic specializing in Sexual Medicine.

This space is located in the Bulevar Medical Center, located at Bulevar Artigas 1305, corner of Guaná.

“This is a service focused on the entire population that suffers from a problem of a sexual nature or has a simple concern on the subject. One tends to think that only dysfunctions of this type are treated, but any doubt about human sexuality or its expression is understandable.

Everyone can go to the polyclinic without the need to obtain a pass from a specialist or doctor,” explained doctor Natalia Fusco, who runs the clinic together with her colleagues Soledad Ríos and Verónica Berardo.

The three are part of the first generation of professionals graduated in Sexual Medicine at the University of the Republic, a training that has allowed them to carry out this project with the aim of addressing the sexuality of people in its different aspects throughout the age range, from birth to old age.

“Once received, we understood that it was necessary to give place to the acquired knowledge, because the three of us consider that sexuality is a must in health care in Uruguay. A doctor of General Medicine is not trained on this subject and many times doctors do not ask their patients about their sexuality, because they do not have the appropriate tools to handle it. There aren’t many people trained, it’s hard to talk about it and the user doesn’t feel comfortable raising it if you don’t give them the space either,” Fusco said.

Dare to consult

Berardo, Fusco and Ríos agree on the importance of being encouraged to talk about different aspects of sexuality in order to break down certain myths that are created around a theme that, for many people, tends to remain private. In this sense, Fusco highlighted the value of this Casmu clinic and invited the public to raise any doubts or difficulties.

The clinic is in charge of the doctors of Casmu Verónica Berardo, Natalia Fusco and Soledad Ríos

As he mentioned, most of the cases treated at the Casmu Sexual Medicine Clinic during its first month of operation came from men. Although couples with various concerns have also arrived, it is recommended that the first consultation be individual. In terms of age, it is adults between 40 and 60 years of age who have frequently attended.

For the expert, the idea is that both children accompanied by an adult and adolescents and older adults can also go. “Specific training allows us to address different situations, taking into account the characteristics of each individual. We can even contribute to those parents who do not know how to talk about certain topics with their little ones or what is the most appropriate way to respond when the child begins to ask questions: the beginning of sexual activity to the way babies are born ” , he pointed.

Regarding the reasons for consultation, Fusco clarified that there are several, such as anorgasmia or pain during sexual intercourse, but the main ones are erectile dysfunction or premature ejaculation in men and lack of sexual desire in women.

Although many tools are not needed to reach a specific diagnosis and on several occasions the patient knows what the problem is, there are cases in which it is advisable to consult with another specialist to have a different opinion regarding the relevance of a diagnosis. physical examination or any aspect that is relevant to investigate in depth to determine if there is anything that could add to the solution of the dysfunction that the patient brings. However, treatments are usually based on psychoeducation and sexual therapy.