Casmu provides aesthetic medicine to members and non-members – Information – 09/26/2022

In its bid to position itself as a reference center in care matters, Casmu inaugurated a new center of aesthetic medicine. Located at Francisco García Cortinas 2404, within the facilities of Medis Groupthe center was created to respond to the high demand that exists in the market in terms of aesthetic treatments and offer the support of an institution with more than 80 years of service to Uruguayans.

Facial and hair procedures, attention to skin pathologies such as acne, rosacea and melasma (spots) are some of the treatments offered by the mutualista’s aesthetic medicine center.

“The treatments that are carried out in the polyclinic are minimally invasive, they are carried out in the office, they are ambulatory and are in charge of specialist doctors who will offer comprehensive and personalized care based on the needs of each patient,” said the dermatologist in charge of the aesthetic medicine polyclinic, Dr. Natalia Tula.

Among the range of procedures that the institution offers, the application of decongestant masks and facial peels for those patients with skin pathologies stands out. Peeling is one of the treatments that contribute to improving the clinical situation. The technique consists of performing an exfoliation of the superficial layers of the skin, which allows it to recover its luminosity while making it look more tense and homogeneous.

“Aesthetic medicine procedures are an ideal complement to the treatment prescribed by the treating dermatologist and contribute significantly to the recovery of the skin,” added Tula.

Meanwhile, platelet-rich plasma is a procedure used for cases in which the skin is in the process of healing. The technique is also used to reduce wrinkles and signs of aging.

With regard to treatments that contribute to the rejuvenation of the face, botulinum toxin is one of the techniques used, since it allows to soften expression lines such as those that appear on the forehead or between the eyebrows and around the eyes (crow’s feet), which are caused by repetitive muscle contraction over the years. The use of the toxin is done by placing small injections with a very fine needle in the areas to be treated.

The application of hyaluronic acid is another of the techniques used for this purpose. It is a natural, biodegradable and resorbable substance that is used to correct the signs of aging on the skin, from the most recent to deeper wrinkles.

Along these same lines, the mesotherapy technique combines a set of active ingredients -such as retinoic acid, hyaluronic acid, vitamins, minerals and others- that are applied through injections into the superficial layers of the skin, which favors a global revitalization of the face and It gives you a more hydrated, luminous and rejuvenated appearance.

This procedure is also used to treat many types of alopecia. For these cases, different active ingredients, vitamins and substances that combat hair weakening are placed through microinjections into the scalp. With its application, a reduction or cessation of the fall and a strengthening of the hair follicles is obtained.

Finally, permanent hair removal is another of the procedures available to patients and is an ideal technique for cases in which it is intended to weaken and eliminate body and facial hair.

All treatments offered at the center are carried out by highly trained Casmu dermatologists, hemotherapists and health professionals to provide patients with quality care, comparable to the highest international standards.

They are aimed at both men and women, whether or not they are members of Casmu, and are recommended for adolescents, who are beginning to experience changes in their skin due to hormonal issues, as well as for adults.

Those who wish to attend can do so directly by going to Medis Group and coordinate an appointment with the specialist or obtain more information by calling 2716 1617 and 2713 3958.

It is also possible to send an email to [email protected] or access the institution’s website www.medisgroup.uy