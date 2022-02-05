Cassa Centrale Banca, Sandro Bolognesi new director and CEO, takes the place of Sartori – Cronaca

TRENTO. Sara Sandro Bolognesi, former deputy general manager, to lead Cassa Centrale Banca until the next renewal of the offices, scheduled for late spring on the occasion of the budget meeting. Like his predecessor, Mario Sartori, he will hold both the position of CEO and general manager. The decision was made yesterday by the bank’s board of directors.

The resignation of Sartori, who retired, had been operational since Tuesday. Technically, Bolognesi was appointed general manager and co-opted into the board of directors as managing director because this provides for the current statute. A statute that should change in the coming months and that, according to the approved draft, includes two substantial changes.

The first, directly related to what happened yesterday at the board of directors, is that there will no longer be the obligation to have a CEO, with defined competences. Consequently, the president and the board of directors will have a more central role.

The second novelty will be that which binds a possible go-ahead to move the Ccb headquarters to a qualified majority of 70% of the shareholders. Armor for Trentinoconsidering that local shareholders represent approximately 32% of the capital.

Bolognesi is highly appreciated among the rural banks and is considered a different figure from Sartori. A relative detachment element that probably became necessary after the previous Ad was finished in the minority on the board of Carige.

A game that Cassa Centrale decided to play in 2019 with the prospect of taking control of the Genoese bank, only to give up the project with some losses to be taken into account. This is because Ccb had obtained 8.34% of the shares, against an investment of 63 million (one euro per share).

Now the takeover bid that should be launched by Bper on Carige provides for the payment of 0.80 per share, with a possible loss for Ccb. If he had kept the entire share package, 13 million could be assumed at the end of the tender offer. Before Christmas, however, around 3% of the shares should already have been sold at even lower prices.

From a more political point of view, Bolognesi is seen in the environment as the man who welcomes a recovery of the recently tarnished cooperative identity. In order to achieve this, the fact that the president Giorgio Fracalossi has sided with the majority of the board of directors and the mutual banks.

However, Sartori’s work to consolidate the group and to make it stronger cannot be underestimated because we are in full banking risk and another cooperative-managed pole, precisely that of Bper that is Unipol, is expanding and proposes itself as a third pole. national banking. Furthermore, analysts argue, with the end of the Covid moratoriums, non-performing loans will return to increase.

Precisely in the last meeting with the trade unions, Sartori explained that the good results of the group’s half-year report were decisive, with the net result of 307 million euros and the equity solidity index of 21%. Good news also from loans, insurance, managed savings and the OK of the ECB exam: all elements that allow you to “continue independently”, said Sartori, while confirming the “excellent relations with Iccrea”, the other coop banking center . However, Sartori highlighted the need to go down further with the impaired, equal to 3.3 billion in mid-2021, ie 6.1% of loans. For this reason, another 580 million loan sale was made at the end of the year, and, at the urging of the ECB and Bank of Italy regulatory bodies, the portfolio with sovereign risk Italy, i.e. government bonds, began to be reduced. which are a large part of the 36 billion shares held by the group.