Cassa Depositi e Prestiti closes the credit assignment

Cassa Depositi e Prestiti closes the credit transfer service in construction. By the end of the weekend, the joint-stock company controlled by the Ministry of Economy will no longer carry out the service launched in February last year and called Building Bonuses. The offer was divided into three products for businesses, including the transfer of credits, which after the Sostegni 3 decree (dl 4/22) is in fact blocked to a single operation. The line followed by the company is the one that Poste could also undertake, putting an end to the experience that has brought out many frauds in the mechanism of passing the various credits. Poste would be evaluating whether or not to continue in this activity, although at the moment the company has resumed disposing of the blocked practices immediately after the enactment of the law decree, it is possible that in the end Poste still maintains the credit transfer service but putting further adequate stakes. verification of credit ownership. The Sostegni decree 3 caused a real earthquake in the supply chains of credit transfers. There are reports to ItaliaOggi of small banks and credit institutions that have already written to their customers communicating the closure of the sale channel as they would have reached the budget. Basically, the person who bought or used the transfers verifies how much he can compensate with the tax debts and when he reaches that threshold he no longer takes anything in order not to find himself in the belly of non-exploitable credits. In some cases the institutes are spreading on realities of the territory that, compared to others, still have space in their stomachs to accept the transfers. At the moment, the largest institutions such as Banca Intesa, Mps, Unicredito continue their business. The provisions of the Sostegni 3 decree provide that until 7 February it is possible to complete the assignment of outstanding credits by assigning them only once. From 7 it will only be possible to make a credit assignment.

