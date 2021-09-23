Cassandre 11 The excesses of love film, plot, cast, finale, where it is filmed

Today Rai 2 proposes the film The Circle. There US film gender thriller arrived in cinemas on April 27, 2017. The duration is one hour and 50 minutes. It is the film adaptation of the novel The circle, published by Dave Eggers in 2013.

The Circle film: direction, protagonists, where it is shot

The direction is by James Ponsoldot who also took care of the film script. The protagonists are Emma Watson who plays Mae Holland and Tom Hanks in the role of Eamon Bailey. Ellar Coltrane And Patton Oswalt, instead, they are Mercer Regalado and Tom Stenton respectively.

The shooting of the film were held in Pasadena, El Camino Village, Altadena, Topanga. But also a Glendora, Santa Clarita, Century City, Fillmore. They are all locality belonging to State of California.

The music I’m from Danny Elfman. Matthew Libatique he took care of photography while Lisa Lassek instead he edited the assembly.

The film is produced by Imagenation Abu Dhabi FZ, Likely Story in collaboration Playtone. Instead, it is distributed by Good Films And Adler Entertainment.

The Circle: plot of the film broadcast on Rai 2

The plot has as its protagonist Mae Holland. The young woman to meet the expenses for the father’s care, sick of multiple sclerosis, must find a job as soon as possible to be able financially help their family.

Her friend Annie advises her to send hers curriculum vitae to The Circle company, which deals with technology and mass media. And then founder of the social network of the same name.

Mae comes hired as a switchboard operator after passing the interview. Thus he finds himself living on the technological campus made available by the company.

The head of The Circle However, Eamon Bailey, in fact intends to to place a camera on the market powerful but at the same time very discreet, which can allow his users to be able observe others in every situation, however, not respecting the privacy of every single individual.

The ending of the film

Mae, who is very careful about protect your private life, initially clashes with Bailey as opposed to the project of the launch of the new product. But one day Mae casually meets Kalden, that has created the social network The Circle.

The latter reveals that he has resigned time before because the plan put in place of the companyin the long run, it will have dangerous consequences.

Mae begins to realize the negative effects of using micro cameras when you undergo the proof test.

The final reserves a twist.

The Circle film: full cast of the film

Here is the full cast of the film The Circle and the respective characters played by the actors: