Cassandro, the Exotic: The True Story of the New Film with Gael Garcia and Bad Bunny

The last time Cassandro was going to die was by suicide attempt: the pressure of facing Hijo del Santo (Mexico City, 60 years old) in a championship led him to take this decision. He wanted to stay away. Years of abuse and discrimination took their toll on Exotico. Since then, he’s been a world champion, gone to jail once and recovered from addictions. For Saul Armendariz, (El Paso, 53) his real name, when he’s not in the ring, ibuprofen and a can of Red Bull before a fight is a routine that has stayed with him during the past decades.

In Mexican wrestling folklore, the so-called Exotics date back to the 1940s. At the time and into the mid-20th century, these characters were ridiculed and treated rudely in the ring, as well as discriminated against by their rivals on the basis of their association with homosexuality.

Along this same path, there are some fighters who break the structure of heterosexuality and violate the male model of Mexican society. In wrestling jargon, these characters are known as Exotics. “They are a group of gladiators who have been associated with homosexuality and who over time have created an identity that today calls into question the origin of the term,” researchers Leonardo Bastida Aguilar and Ariel Cruz Ortega in the article “The Exotics.” has told. : Miscellaneous Fighter in the Making”, published in Journal of Sexual Anthropology Studies,

The characteristics of these characters have been created through the ages. The former had the image of a dandy who looked over his shoulder and enjoyed refined tastes. There are two prominent figures in this circuit: first, Gardenia Davis (Texas, 90 years old), who, when entering the ring, in addition to wearing zebra-print robes, was sprayed with perfume and combed by her assistant; The other was Gorgeous George (Nebraska, 48 years old) who wore a leather suit and even sprayed Chanel on himself in front of the public before the fight.

At each demonstration, the exotics had a role during three drops of the exhibition and nothing more; However, this changed in Mexico with the arrival of Rudy Reyna (San Luis Potosí, 69 years old). “Andrés Rodolfo Reyna Torres was his name and he stood out among the savages, but he did so not only because of his fierceness in the ring, but because he publicly acknowledged his homosexuality, becoming the first real gay foreigner, ” Bastida and Cruz explain in the article. Above mentioned. The man from Potosí who died in April 2015 was nicknamed mother of foreignersBecause during the nineties he supported national wrestlers such as Pimpinella Escarlata, Mayflower and Cassandro in their careers.

Cassandro during a wrestling show in London in July 2008. Daniel Berehulak (Getty Images)

“Cassandro’s work makes him distinguished. Unlike the middle of the last century, it has gained place in the national context and its diversity is quite well accepted. Very different from football, where almost no players openly say or display their sexual preferences,” explains José Ángel Garfias, wrestling researcher and PhD in political science from UNAM.

Mister Romano, Wild Rose and Cassandro

Saul Armendariz’s life cannot be understood without wrestling. He was born in the United States and his love for the game began when he was young and watched El Santo movies. This is where curiosity arose. At the age of 16, while studying in the United States, he dedicated himself to a short career on the instructions of his mother. In her words, at the age of 17 she graduated to get a job as a Medical Assistant Administrator. During his teenage years, while commuting to the border, he attended the municipal gymnasium of Ciudad Juárez. His teacher at that time was Victor Ojeda and from that moment on, his height of 1.60 centimeters was no obstacle for him to leave the ring.

In 1988, when he turned 18, he debuted as a wrestler under the same name mr romano, but nothing fit. Afraid of what people would say, he wore a mask, even though he felt it wasn’t him. He decided to leave the masked man and that name behind.

“When I started fighting they put a mask on me. My teacher was Rey Misterio Sr. They named me Mr. Romano so that I could get over people’s fear, but I didn’t feel comfortable. Until today I have not had the freedom to be who I really am. It grew on me and after six months I took off the mask and made myself an exotico,” Armendariz said in an interview conducted for the program. Experience With the saint’s son in July 2011.

A year later, in 1989, her name became different: Rosa Salvaje. They named it Exotic, because it was a Mexican soap opera starring actresses Veronica Castro and Guillermo Capetillo. But that didn’t convince him, he was looking for something authentic.

“I wanted an original name, but not vulgar and ordinary, nor falling into that aspect of wrestling morbidness. So I came in ’89 as Cassandro, who is neither female nor male. I wanted to do something good and represent Mexican wrestling, but as a true lesbian. He wanted to be a worthy representative of the gay movement and exotics. I had to accept all that discrimination and rejection to get to where I am today,” he recalled in the same interview with the Mexican legend’s son. This is related to the story of a brothel in Ciudad Juárez that had the same name and which inspired his decision.

Cassandro posing on the top rope during a photo shoot in London in July 2008. Peter McDiarmid (Getty Images)

World Championship to third fall

About a year and a half after his debut, the El Paso native had an opportunity: to face Hijo del Santo, a descendant of the Mexican Pankration legend. But the wind was blowing against them. Businessmen, followers and even the boxing and fighting commissions did not view him favourably. Adding to this episode were memories of childhood sexual abuse, with Cassandro attempting suicide a week after their meeting.

After a suicide attempt and against all odds, he was helped. The meeting was held on Sunday, January 28, 1990, at the Arena Pista Revolution in the then Federal District – and the performance was nominated as one of the best of the year. From that moment on, his career took off. In November 1992, he was crowned World Lightweight Champion by the Universal Wrestling Association (UWA), becoming the first foreigner in the world to do so.

Not everything was successful for Cassandro. Five years later, his life took a turn: his mother died and he fell into alcoholism and addictions. He slept on the streets of Ciudad Juárez and in the courtyards of his friends, charged up to five pesos per performance, and even went to jail. “Money and fame hurt me a lot and I fell into drug addiction; (I had) a spiritual awakening and, if that had not happened, I would have been dead already,” the man inducted into the Triple-A AAA Hall of Fame in Mexico would recall years later.

Among his achievements, the ring professional also received an exhibition at the Louvre Museum in Paris and a rematch against Son of the Saint in 2007, where he lost his hair. “Saúl wants to save me, but Cassandro wants to kill me,” she told EL PAíS five years ago, when a documentary about her life was released.

When and where is Cassandro’s movie with Gael Garcia and Bad Bunny released?

The film starring Mexican actor Gael García, in which reggaeton artist Bad Bunny also participates, premiered this Wednesday, September 20 in Mexico on the Amazon Prime Video platform. The film, directed by Roger Ross Williams and co-written with David Teague, is one hour and 47 minutes long. Mexican Joaquín Cosío also participated in the cast, as well as Raúl Castillo, Roberta Colindrez and Perla de la Rosa.

