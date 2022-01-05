Cassano hospitalized for Covid in Genoa for a principle of pneumonia: he was vaccinated- Corriere.it

from Arianna Ravelli

The former footballer is not in danger of life and is at the San Martino hospital. hospitalized for 48 hours and already tomorrow he could be discharged

Antonio Cassano hospitalized for two days at the San Martino Hospital in Genoa for complications related to Covid. The former football player, a tormented champion of Rome, Real, Milan, Inter, Sampdoria, began to suffer from the first symptoms between Christmas and New Year: after staying at home for a few days and having consulted the general practitioner, he decided for the hospitalization. Here the medical team of the infectious diseases department, led by professor Matteo Bassetti, he found a principle of pneumonia: Cassano was subjected to a therapy based on the antiviral drug Remdevisir.

The conditions of the former striker are still good and he should be discharged tomorrow. When it arrived it had a saturation of 95 – revealed the general director of San Martino Salvatore Giuffrida -. went directly to the infectious disease department and was taken over by Professor Matteo Bassetti. arrived through the fast track protocol, signed with general practitioners who report almost certain cases of Covid avoiding the patient from going to the emergency room by streamlining the path and lightening the emergency room.



His wife had already thought of it, Carolina Marcialis, to reassure his state of health with a post on Instagram and to deny some fake news spread in recent days, such as that Cassano was not vaccinated: in the hospital, vaccinated with two doses and I’m glad that one wakes up in the morning and decides to write what he wants, his wife’s protest on social media. The confirmation comes from Dr. Bassetti himself: it was a more precautionary hospitalization, Cassano showed slight desaturation and a beginning of pneumonia. Just the fact that it was double dose vaccinated allowed him to have a less aggressive picture of the disease and allowed him to be discharged after only three days in hospital. It seems that Antonio was an excellent patient: no Cassanata in short. Certainly, there will be no lack of phone calls with Bobo Vieri, a great friend of Cassano (their live shows on Bobo TV in which they comment on football events have become a very popular event), who in the same days was in quarantine at home, after tested positive, in his case without symptoms.