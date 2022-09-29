Entertainment

Cassano invites Cristiano Ronaldo to retire (PHOTO)

The Italian international has indicated that the Portuguese has nothing more to prove, and that he should know when to hang up his boots. Antonio Cassano explains that Cristiano Ronaldo should leave the field, as long as his name carries glory.

CR7 failed to find a new home away from the Red Devils during the summer transfer window. In pain and lacking glory with Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo did not hide his desire to leave the club, a feeling shared by his teammates. Become persona non grata at the English club, the 37-year-old striker does not interest many people.

In an interview with sports outlet Cabine Desportiva, Cassano said: “At this point, Cristiano Ronaldo should love himself, do himself a favor and understand that if he can’t reach a level, he has to end his career. career. He won everything, he was a phenomenon. Now it’s time to retire.” And to add: “Ronaldo is no longer among the best in the world. He is a goalscorer, a strong attacker. He won titles. Playing football is something else. A goal does not define a player. Iniesta didn’t score 60 goals, Zidane didn’t reach 100. And yet they were geniuses who marked the history of football”.

Regarding Lionel Messi, Cassano said: “Lionel Messi is like Diego Maradona. He had to leave Argentina at the age of 14 and face serious physical problems, which speaks of sacrifices”.

