“Cassano is right, I’ve been forgetting for a while. Mourinho is the number, Roma will finish in the top 4”

Antonio Cassano a few days he had commented on Twitch, to Bobo TV, the question linked to Spalletti and the choirs against received by the Giallorossi stadium, during Rome-Naples: “It’s a shame. A coach who has loved Rome, loves Rome, has done divine things. They booed him because he made Totti stop. For me it is a scandal and I say it reluctantly because they loved me. Everything came out because Spalletti didn’t let the baby play, whom I love. “The talent of old Bari continues,” The fan must think about the good of the team and the behavior he had with Spalletti is unfair, he would have deserved only ovations and no whistle. In 20 years Totti will be forgotten, the Maradona, the Messi, the Cruijffs will be remembered forever “.
The Hyenas they went to ask Francesco Totti a comment on Cassano’s words.

Francesco, Cassano said that you are not eternal like Messi and Maradona and in twenty years you will be forgotten what you think about this Cassano said?
“That’s right, I’ve been forgetting for a while”.

Both Zeman and Mourinho defended you
“There was no need”.

What do you think of Mourinho?
“He is strong, he is number one”

Where is Roma coming this year?
“Among the top 4”.

Who wins the Champions League?
“Who plays it …”

Greetings to your friend Cassano, the former friend Cassano?
“Nooo! Antonio is a friend, what an ex! ”.

