Cassano: “Sensi better than Verratti and Locatelli! He is a top club, at Inter … “

“For me at the moment he is the strongest Italian midfielder, qualitatively and also ideas “. Antonio Cassano promotes the shot Stefano Senses for Sampdoria and talks about it in an exclusive interview with The XIX century today.

“A sensational player. From top club. He hit me when he was still playing for Cesena. Then he exploded in Sassuolo and Inter. For me he is better than Locatelli, Verratti, Jorginho and if I were Mancini I would have no doubts and would aim for it. heavily. He must be a pillar of the national team for the next few years. His weakness up to now has been only one, the physical one. He has been heavily penalized by injuries. “

Classic question. Do you compare?

“Well, as a touch of the ball and the run he reminds me a lot of Arthur, for me one of the strongest in the world at the moment. Juventus may not know how to value him. If instead we want to exaggerate, and I stress exaggerate, I see in him something of Xavi and by Iniesta. Here, Sensi is a footballer philosophically from Barcelona “.

If you were Sensi’s coach, where would you use it?

“Easy. I would go to him and ask him,” where do you think you are doing best? “Mezzala, attacking midfielder, play, second striker, he can do everything for me. Tell me him. And depending on the answer I would field the other ten accordingly. An intelligent coach has to adapt to the strong players he has. In my day, for example, they actually came to tell me where I should be, what I should do, then in the meantime I decided on the pitch, I placed myself where I wanted. And I think I had a lot of fun people”.

How does Sensi see him in Sampdoria?

“In my opinion it is precisely the ideal place for his recovery, to find physical and mental continuity. I state that I do not know him personally, I really speak as a football fan. And I repeat, he is a top club. At Inter he has recently paid his money. injuries and therefore found less space. When you play for a high-end club, which competes in the cups, being out for even just a month means losing maybe 5/6 games. Then returning is never easy “.

Would you like to play with him?

“I think he would have liked it. I liked playing with someone who could talk to the ball. He knows how to do it. His difficulty would have been unmarking to get the ball from the defenders. Then he would have had to stretch it to me forward, with his quality, and then he would finish his task. I would take care of all the other problems. “

