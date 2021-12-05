Cassano unmasks the crowds of CR7, Buffon knows everything

Antonio Cassano revealed a curious background relating to a series of messages received from Cristiano Ronaldo. The reason? A comparison not appreciated by CR7.

Antonio Cassanor has shown several times that he has no minuses. The former Bari striker, for example, has never hidden his reverence for Leo Messi, considered unparalleled in today’s football. All with all due respect to Cristiano Ronaldo, of which FantAntonio has recognized the qualities while showing however not a particular liking. Precisely this situation was at the basis of a background told by the former of Bari, Rome, Real, Inter, Milan and Sampdoria quite surprising. On the occasion of the last live broadcast on Twitch for Bobo TV, Cassano revealed that he had received a series of messages from CR7.

It all happened a while ago, when Cassano found messages from a Spanish number on his smartphone: “I see a Spanish number, and 4 very long messages. He sent me a message and then let’s see if it’s not true because I then also forwarded it to Gigi (Buffon, ed), who told me that he had given his number to Cristiano. Ronaldo after I said “There is only one of Ronaldo, the real one and Messi is much stronger than Cristiano Ronaldo. Absolutely. He texted me telling me that I had to have respect for him, for what he had won, for the goals he had scored and for what he represented

Cassano’s words and the comparison with Leo Messi and above all Ronaldo the Phenomenon were therefore not digested by CR7 which, however, did not breach his interlocutor: “Since I am not afraid of the truth and I face the whole world, from the Pope to the last person in the world if he exists I said to him ‘Dear Cristiano Ronaldo if disrespect is saying what I said, then I am disrespecting you because I told the reality of the facts’ “.

In conclusion, here is the thrust of Antonio Cassano who advised Cristiano Ronaldo to take an example from Leo Messi, his great antagonist: “I called Gigi Buffon and asked him if he had given someone a number. He had given the number to the press officer and given it to him. And this sends me messages saying ‘I have a lot of that money, I have scored more than 750 goals, you have only scored 150 in your entire career “. It made me mad. You have it all, live calm and relaxed instead of going to see what they say about you. Take an example from Lionel Messi who is a person who gives a shit about everything and everyone. Gigi Buffon and Giorgio Chiellini too know this but I don’t want to put them in the middle. I have never disrespected him as a man and as a footballer, even though there are 50 that I like the most. I was not afraid to answer him “.