Cassation sentenced former footballer Robinho

The sentence of nine years of imprisonment, already sentenced on appeal, for group sexual violence for the former Milan player Robinho, real name Robson de Souza Santos, has been confirmed by the Supreme Court. The ruling came on the afternoon of Wednesday 19 January 2022, the sentence on appeal dates back to December 2020. A friend of the former striker, Ricardo Falco, was also sentenced to nine years. The other participants in the violence that took place on January 22, 2013 in a Milan nightclub are nowhere to be found. The victim was 23 years old.

According to the investigative reconstruction, the rape took place in a room in the Bicocca area. Robinho was there with his wife and some friends. The girl was also in the disco, who was celebrating her 23rd birthday that very evening. The footballer would have accompanied his wife home and then would have returned to the club, where together with his friends he would have circled the young woman by offering her a drink until she was unable to object. Eventually the group would take her to the wardrobe by taking turns abusing her. Six months later the victim reported the sexual assault. Meanwhile Robinho had already moved to Brazil.

The reactions of the lawyers

The defense of the player, represented by Franco Moretti, after the sentence of the Supreme Court spoke of a “seriously unfair judicial epilogue” while Jacopo Gnocchi, the victim’s lawyer, who became a civil party, stressed to Adnkronos that “the facts were first proven degree, confirmed by the court of appeal and now the Supreme Court has declared inadmissible the appeal presented by the accused. For us, procedural justice has been made “. It now remains to be seen how Brazil intends to proceed. “We trust – added the lawyer of the civil party – that he will protect the victims and not the guilty ones and that he will serve the sentence”.

Who is Robinho