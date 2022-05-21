Cassette Brown: The Dye Celebs Love (Starting with Lily James)

Spring trends can be pretty predictable, like florals and pastels, but one rebellious trend is changing all that. The cassette brown hair disrupts normal standards with a shade that offers a dirtier, richer alternative for spring.

Of course, dark brown is a nice natural hair color in its own right, but near black – at least the true black of the cassette tapes old school– requires a tint. Hair tends to be multi-tonal and in all textures even though those hues are super subtle, so while naturally dark hair ‘may look black at first glance, it’s actually a darker brown, very, very cool undertone’, explains Tom Smith, International Color Creative Director at Evo Hair.

Natural brunettes like Olivia Rodrigo and Megan Fox sport ‘dull black hair,’ explains Tom Smith, but recently we’ve seen natural blondes and brunettes who want to get in on the action, switching to ultra-deep auburn tones.

Lily James is the latest celebrity to go over to the dark side, swapping her nasty brown highlights for a darker gradient after surprising us all with platinum blonde highlights for her stage as Pamela Anderson on the Hulu series Pam & Tommy. Similarly, actress Zoey Deutch swapped her trademark red-brown hair for a deep brown at last year’s Met Gala in September, and since then she’s moved closer to black every couple of months. Natural blonde Katy Perry has made black hair her signature and actress and Gen Z influencer Dove Cameron has recently made the same switch. Plus, after bleaching her hair for this year’s Grammys, Dua Lipa went back to dyeing her hair (almost) black right after her.

Although not the default direction most of us tend to take for spring/summer, an ultra deep brown hair color is edgy, unexpected but still super pretty. It has a strength and depth that you can’t get with blonde.

‘Cool colors always seem darker than warm colors,’ says Tom. So to get the depth that dark-haired girls enjoy, ask your stylist for ‘extremely ash and cool shades, no red or hot undertones. It’s almost a shade of blue under certain lights’ adds Tom.

As for the rest of you beauty lookA dramatic new hair color often requires a change in your makeup routine. A darker hair color can make you look a bit pale, which is ideal if you’re feeling aesthetic. grungy that is prevailing in TikTok. But if not, introducing warmer tones and using a little more tan can balance things out. And since our skin tone naturally warms up as we enter summer, it’s the perfect time to go dark.