Cassie’s biography with Voici.fr

Born August 26, 1986 in New London, Connecticut, Casandra Elizabeth Ventura, known as Cassie, is an American singer and dancer. Daughter of a Filipino father and an African-American mother, the young woman was passionate about music and dance from childhood. She began classical dance lessons, as well as learning the flute and the piano, encouraged by her musician parents.

As a teenager, she began a modeling career and posed for several brands such as Adidas, Respect ME, or Abercrombie & Fitch. Trained at the Broadway Dance Center in New York, the young model appeared as a dancer in Sexy Dance 2and in several clips, including Stronger by Kanye West or Roc Boys by Jay Z.

It was in 2006, when she met singer and producer Ryan Leslie, that the dancer got into music. That same year, after the success of his first single Me&Ushe signs her first album entitled Cassie, on rapper Puff Daddy’s label. Ranked in the world tops for several weeks, this first opus made the singer one of the R&B revelations of the year. In 2007, the artist was nominated for the NRJ Music Awards for international revelation of the year.

Despite several titles that struggle to meet the same success as her first album, the musician collaborates with many recognized artists such as Lil Wayne, Akon, Nicki Minaj or Machine Gun Kelly. In parallel with the music, Cassie landed two first roles in the cinema in The Perfect Match and Honey 3released in 2016. In 2019, she is also in the casting of the action film Spenser Confidential.

On the private side, in 2012, Cassie and Puff Daddy formalize their relationship on social networks. After six years of relationship, the couple separated in 2018. On August 28, 2019, she married sports coach Alex Fine, with whom she has two daughters: Frankie (born December 6, 2019) and Sunny (born March 22, 2021) .