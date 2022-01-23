Cassino, Stellantis, crisis closes the SDE, 35 workers at home

Not just the paycheck reduced by the layoffs. No longer just solidarity, mobility and other social safety nets. Now the crisis of the automotive sector and in particular of Stellantis makes you feel the most unwanted effects: the permanent loss of jobs. To go home were the 35 workers of SDE, one of the companies that works in the field of components related to Stellantis: in particular it deals with, or rather, it deals with everything related to sequencing. The decrease in orders from Stellantis and the increasingly scarce orders also from the other plants of the group have inevitably led to the closure of the company.

Everybody at home

“No activity”, this is the reason with which the 35 workers of the small industry of Cassinate were sent home. There was no other way after all the social safety nets had been exhausted over the previous years. The communication reached the trade union representatives in recent days. “When the dismissal procedure starts, the unions must be notified in time while they sent us the communication only a few days ago,” says the head of the related sector of Fiom-Cgil Rosa D’Emilio. Mirko Marsella, provincial secretary of the Fim-Cisl, uses severe tones and reminds the institutions of their responsibilities: «Now we see plastically what we have been saying for some time. For years we have been asking the government and all institutions to implement concrete interventions in favor of the automotive sector to avoid losing employment. If you continue to stall, the bleeding in the ancillary factories will continue.

Because if within Stellantis it is somehow possible to get workers out with early retirement, there are no economic forces in the related industries so after the redundancy fund, Naspi solidarity and mobility remains no other way than that of proceed with the layoffs. The situation is very serious and even more serious is the fact that no one intervenes “the provincial leader of the metalworkers of the CISL hits hard.

Shy reassurances

Some timid reassurance comes from Xavier Chereau, global head of human resources at Stellantis who, answering a question about the future of the plants in Italy in an interview with “La Stampa”, explained: “Closing a factory means putting a padlock and sending everyone at home. We don’t do this. There is no bad news on the horizon, we have a clear vision of how to progress and be socially responsible wherever Stellantis operates. That’s why we started to transform the plants ».

Then he pointed out: «A year ago we discovered that the cost of producing a car in Italy was significantly higher, sometimes double, compared to that of other European countries, and this despite a lower cost of labor. For this reason, he concluded, we signed some agreements with the trade unions on performance ». Nobody will lose their jobs, the leaders of Stellantis suggest. The fact remains that a company’s funeral is celebrated in the related industries, and it is not even the first. Probably not even the last. Over the course of several months, in fact, many small metalworking companies scattered throughout the Cassinate have closed their doors in total silence.

Few workers who no longer had a job. But added together, the number is certainly not that low. The realities of the supply chain suffer without too many spotlights while waiting for the production “good news” of the parent company.