cast and curiosities of the Disney film with Emily Blunt

Tonight, January 3, it will be broadcast on Rai1 Mary Poppins Returns, the sequel to the 1964 Disney classic, featuring Julie Andrews and based on the book by PL Travers from 1935. The direction is by Rob Marshall and the protagonist is the beloved Emily Blunt, who plays Mary Poppins who will try to bring joy back into the hearts of the Banks family. The screenplay was written by the multiple Oscar nominees David Magee. With Emily Blunt, in the cast, there are Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Whishaw, Emily Mortimer, Julie Walters, Colin Firth, the legendary Dick Van Dyke and Meryl Streep.

The full cast with Emily Blunt

Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins) got the Golden Globe, in 2005, thanks to the tv movie “Gideon’s Daughter”And hasn’t stopped since. The actress has shot 27 films, reaching the pinnacle of success thanks to “The devil wears Prada” while, recently, we saw her in the horror “A Quiet Place – A quiet place”, directed by her husband John Krasinski. Lin-Manuel Miranda (Jack), on the other hand, is the king of Broadway musicals and has already conquered audiences with the shows “In The Heights” (2008) and “Hamilton: An American Musical” (2015). The rest of the incredible cast put up by Marshall counts the presence of other stars of the caliber of Ben Whishaw (Michael Banks), Emily Mortimer (Jane Banks), Pixie Davies (Anabel Banks), Joel Dawson (Georgie Banks), Nathanael Saleh (John Banks), Meryl Streep (Topsy), Colin Firth (Wilkins / Lupo), Julie Walters (Ellen), Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (Frye / Weasel), David Warner (Admiral Boom), Dick Van Dyke (Mr. Dawes Jr.), Angela Lansbury (balloon lady) and Jeremy Swift (Gooding / Badger). In the Italian version, Serena Rossi lends her voice in the vocal parts of Mary Poppins while Giorgio Borghetti is Jack’s voice actor.

Mary Poppins and the Banks family

The plot of the Disney sequel of Mary Poppins

London, 1930s. Michael and Jane are now grown up and the first still lives in Viale dei Ciliegi with his three children and housekeeper Ellen. After a bereavement suffered by Michael, the mysterious nanny Mary Poppins returns to the life of the Banks family and, together with the optimistic lamplighter Jack, uses her unique magical skills to help the family rediscover the joy and imagination that are missing in their lives. . Mary Poppins will also introduce children to a large assortment of colorful and quirky characters, such as her quirky cousin Topsy.

Mary Poppins and the housekeeper’s 3 children

10 curiosities to know about Mary Poppins Returns

1. The role of “Mary Poppins” in the 1964 film of the same name was offered to Julie Andrews by Walt Disney himself. The actress, at the time, was pregnant but Disney only wanted her and moved the production of the film to allow her to carry the pregnancy to term. All of this also happened with “The Return of Mary Poppins”. In fact, Marshall waited for Emily Blunt to give birth before starting filming the sequel.

2. Julie Andrews refused to participate in a cameo in the film, claiming that it would divert attention from the real star of the film, Emily Blunt, whom she greatly appreciated.

3. Mary Poppins Returns will be out 54 years later the first film and this makes it the sequel released several years later by its progenitor.

4. Rob Marshall has always required the production to be able to use gods drawings made by hand for the animations of the film, just to pay homage to the 1964 film. Initially, Disney was against it but, given the director’s adamance, in the end the Mickey Mouse major had to accept his will.

Mary Poppins in a scene from the film, with the housekeeper’s three children

5. The film marks the third collaboration between Blunt and the diva Meryl Streep. The two have already shot, in fact, “The devil wears Prada” (2006) and “Into the Woods” (2014).

6. The 1964 film was set 4 years before the First World War while the sequel was set a few years before the Second.

7. Joel Dawson, who in the film plays the role of little Georgie Banks, just before shooting, lost the two incisors so, all the while, she had to wear false teeth.

8. Before filming, Emily Blunt read all of PL Travers ‘books and discovered that Mary Poppins’ character was very different from that of the 1964 film. From that point on, she decided that her performance would fully reflect the character of the books.

9. Walt Disney Pictures has decided to dedicate the film to the actor’s memory Anton Yelchin, passed away on June 19, 2016.

10. The total budget of the film was 130 million dollars.