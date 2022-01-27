cast and curiosities of the fourth chapter of the saga broadcast on Italia1

Those that Harry Potter and associates will have to live in the fourth chapter of the long saga dedicated to the fight against Voldemort are hard times. The events of the most famous wizard in cinema resume Thursday 27 January 2022 always on Italia1 when it is broadcast Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, a film that begins to darken the plots of the story with much darker tones than the first three chapters of the series. Here Harry will have to save his skin not only in the dangerous Triwizard Tournament, a competition between the best students of the three most important magical schools in the world who will be sanctioned by the goblet of fire, but also from the threats of the dark lord now back in flesh and blood.

The curiosities, the cast and the plot of the film broadcast on Italia1 starting at about 21:20.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: the curiosities and the cast of the film

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (in original language Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire) is a 2005 film directed by Mike Newell, which like the previous films is the film adaptation of the fourth and homonymous novel of the successful saga he invents and written by JK Rowling.

Behind the fourth film in the saga there are various curiosities behind the making of the film with the first one concerning the production itself, which initially wanted to divide it into two parts, with the director who firmly opposed it and then packaged it into a single work.

Another small curiosity concerns the absence of some well-known faces of the saga such as the total absence of the evil Dursleys, Harry’s Muggle relatives, as well as the actress Julie Walters who plays beloved Molly Weasley.

The main cast returns instead in full force with the faces of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Stone And Rupert Grintobviously flanked by Robbie Coltrane as Hagrid, and also by Maggie Smith in those of Minerva McGonagall as Alan Rickman wears those of Severus Snape.

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire: the plot of the movie

Lord Voldemort is now an increasingly present threat in the world of Harry Potter with his Death Eater followers starting to sow panic by making them understand the evil intentions of the dark lord. Harry Potter will have to deal with this growing threat as the goblet of fire arrives at Hogwarts, a container that will sanction who can take part in the fearsome Triwizard Tournament.

The young magician will inexplicably have to participate as the fourth competitor in the race, risking his own life in three difficult tests but what he doesn’t know is what awaits him at the end of them.