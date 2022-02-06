cast and plot of the film of the first historic film with Sylvester Stallone broadcast on Italia1

On Friday 17 September 2021, one of the great classics of action cinema returns to television, starring the beloved war veteran played by Sylvester Stallone. The first chapter of the long saga dedicated to him by the title Rambo airs on Italia1 starting at about 21:20. Audiences will be able to see the 1982 film in which the iconic character who must resume fighting after an arrogant and violent sheriff has set his eyes on him makes his debut. The plot and the cast of the film.

Rambo: the cast of the film that returns to Italia1

Rambo is a 1982 film directed by Ted Kotcheff, who only deals with the processing of the first film of the saga.

The film takes its original title of First Blood from the novel written by David Morrell in 1972 to which he is widely inspired.

In this chapter we will see for the first time the character of Rambo, obviously played by Sylvester Stallone that also in the other 3 chapters of the saga, where on the occasion of the fourth chapter the actor tries his hand at more directing the film. In front of his character we find those of Brian DennehySheriff William Teasle, and that of Jack Starrettwho plays Arthur Galt, in addition to the other minor characters played by Richard Crenna, Bill McKinney, Michael Talbottand finally Chris Mulkey.

Rambo: the plot of the movie

The protagonist of the film is the Vietnam War veteran named John Rambo. Seven years after his leave, she decides to visit an old war companion who, however, discovers that he died shortly before.

In despair he wanders around the town and collects the attention of Sheriff Teasle, who arrests him and puts him in jail.

Once he arrives at the police station, the sheriff’s subordinates begin to give him special treatment, torturing him well and bringing to mind the violence he suffered during the war.

This will be the beginning of an escalation of violence that will see Rambo first free himself from his tormentors and then run away from those who hunt him, obviously without success.