Cast Away by Robert Zemeckis with Tom Hanks

Cast awaya 2000 film directed by Robert Zemeckis starring Tom Hanks. The film was shot between 1998 and 2000 but not consecutively, but in two time periods separated by several months. Hanks put on about 23 kg (50 lbs) in pre-production to play the role of a plump, middle-aged man with a sedentary lifestyle. The first shooting session began in January 1999, where all the scenes in “civilian” life were shot. So it had to wait for Tom Hanks to slim down, losing about 25 kg of body weight (55 lbs), to play the part of the survivor. Produced with a budget of $ 90 million, the film debuted at the top of the North American box office with a gross of over $ 28 million in its first weekend. It became a financial success, grossing 233,632,142 in the United States alone and 196,000,000 overseas, for a total of 429,632,142 worldwide. It was the second most successful of the year in the United States behind The Grinchand the third overall in the world after Mission: Impossible II And Gladiator.

Synopsis

Chuck Noland is a Federal Express engineer. His job is to solve problems, streamline delivery procedures, facilitate the exchange of items between a sender and a recipient. And his competence extends to the entire delivery organization in the world. For this reason his existence is held hostage by a network with very tight and very suffocating meshes. Naturally, Chuck never has enough time for himself, for girlfriend Kelly, for friends, for a life that has even the semblance of normalcy. It is a subjectless appearance of modernity. He lives on particles, he feeds on accelerated communication because the pauses have lost all value and the questions about being in the world are useless philosophical waste. This abnormal simulation of the present crashes and crashes into the ocean, along with a plane, off a desert island. At that point Chuck is alone, without means, forced to silence and review all those that have been his priorities up to now.

Apologue on the precariousness of being and above all of having, but also on the need (and possibility) to survive in extreme conditions, but also to live in those of departure. Well supported by the evidence of Tom Hanks, capable of acting in dialogue with a volleyball, the story works, becoming slightly more conventional only at the end. It is obvious to bother the Robinson Crusoebut it also comes to mind Lord of the Flieswhere Wilson could hold the Friday and also the boar’s head part of the novel by Golding, representing, in the end, the last link with the world of origin of the protagonist. World with which he can really close the accounts only by delivering the last package saved in the shipwreck. Tom Hanks offers one of his best interpretations in the role of Chuck Noland, an engineer of the largest air courier in the world (the Federal Express), whose happy and hectic existence next to his girlfriend Kelly is abruptly interrupted by a plane crash that will see him forced to fight for survival on a desert island. But he will soon discover that his greatest journey, the inner one, has just begun. The extraordinary creative mind of Robert Zemeckis he returns to move and surprise us, in this which is certainly his most accomplished work stylistically, qualitatively and humanly. A journey of perdition in which a man has to deal with the solitude and uncontaminated nature in which he unexpectedly ended up. Zemeckis works in subtraction, leaving the awareness of the superfluous and the necessary to modern man. So the return to normal life is symbolic and extraordinary with the music of Silvestri which strikes to the heart, like the looks and the mimicry of Tom Hanks who goes from the stressed beginning to the relaxed ending, recovering his humanity in a sort of revenge / emancipation. The simple but compelling story is well produced and shot (as Hollywood should always do) and above all it shows that in the container mainstream there is room both for the spectacle (the plane crash, the storms) and for the moods (loneliness, the meaning of life, human relationships, the survival instinct).