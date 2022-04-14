Cast of ‘Bridget Jones’s Diary’: Where Are They Now? Renee Zellweger, Colin Firth and more

ads

To Bridget, who can’t cook! Bridget Jones’s Diary was a huge success when it was released in April 2001, and her stars have only grown.

Renée Zellweger, who played the titular diarist, had already given critically acclaimed performances in movies like Jerry Maguire and Nurse Betty, but Bridget Jones’s Diary arguably made her a star. In 2002, the Thing About Pam actress earned her first Oscar nomination for her role, though she lost to Halle Berry.

Based on the novel of the same name by Helen Fielding, Bridget Jones’s Diary follows a single woman in her mid-thirties named Bridget who attempts to strike up an affair with her co-worker Daniel Cleaver (Hugh Grant) while avoiding the attempts of his wife. family of setting a trap for Mark. Darcy (Colin Firth). Over the course of the film and its two sequels, Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason and Bridget Jones’s Baby, Bridget deals with ups and downs in both her personal and professional lives, all the while approaching things with a dry sense of British humour.

“My favorite thing about Bridget is her vulnerability and her openness,” Zellweger told Vanity Fair of the character in September 2016. “I love that she’s okay with being imperfect. That makes me support her and cheer her on all the time.”

Although the third film saw Bridget settle down with Mark after giving birth to their son, the Cold Mountain actress hasn’t ruled out the possibility of reprising the role in a fourth film. “I hope so,” she said in April 2022 when she was asked if she would ever return to the franchise.

“I love being in her shoes,” she added during an interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show. “He makes me laugh every day on set, the choices we make about how uncomfortable we can make his circumstances. It is fun”.

Firth, for his part, has said that his favorite part of playing Mark Darcy was watching Zellweger play Bridget. “One of the biggest incentives to do this again was to see Renée in the role again,” he told Collider in September 2016, explaining why she signed on for the third film. “I enjoy playing Mr. Darcy, but I don’t feel like playing Mark Darcy again. It is not an ambition. But it’s kind of an ambition to see Renée in that role again, because I think she’s one of the best characters ever created.”

