Cast of Francis Ford Coppola’s Megalopolis confirmed

Francis Ford Coppola, one of the most respected names in cinema, will return to the director’s chair in Hollywood after 11 years of absence.

The last film directed by the filmmaker was Twittera 2011 horror title starring Val Kilmer Y Elle Fanning.

Now, the also executive producer will be in charge of Megalopoliswhich will be a political thriller.

“The fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius, and conflicted love.”

For his triumphant return to the corridors of the seventh art, Coppola will invest almost 100 million dollars to self-finance his project, which will have a luxury cast.

Nathalie Emmanuelremembered for her role in Fast and FuriousY Adam Driverpopular for giving life to Kylo Ren in starwarswill be the young quota in the leading role of the film.

In turn, the voice of experience will be put by Forest Whitaker, Laurence Fishburne and the father of Angelina Jolie, Jon Voight.

Without a planned release date, Francis Ford Coppola will add Megalópolis to a list of successes created by him, in which the saga of The Godfather, apocalypse now Y Dracula by Bram Stockeramong others.