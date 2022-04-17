Cast of ‘Game of Thrones’: what they look like off the screen!

ads

Winter never left! The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones still has fans talking years after its controversial finale aired in May 2019.

Believe it or not, many of the main characters that starred in the HBO series from the beginning made it to the end. Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Cersei Lannister, despite the fate of most of their family members (RIP Ned Stark, Khal Drogo, Tywin Lannister, etc.), shone on the small screen for the last six episodes of the show.

“The last season of Thrones seemed like it was designed to break us,” Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow since the show’s inception in 2011, told GQ Australia in January 2019. “Everyone was broken by the end. I don’t know if we were crying because we were sad that it was ending or if we were crying because it was so fucking exhausting. We were sleep deprived.”

Emilia Clarke, who played Harington’s love interest Daenerys, also spoke about the show’s conclusion while speaking to Us Weekly and other reporters at HBO’s Emmys after party in September 2018.

“Everyone has cried a lot filming the last season, so we’re all feeling very bittersweet and in an existential crisis, as always,” he said.

Peter Dinklage, who played Tyrion Lannister, shared a similar sentiment after his acceptance speech for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the 70th Annual Emmy Awards.

“I had my last day on set in July… and it was very sad,” he told reporters in September 2018. part of.»

Game of Thrones season 8 premiered on HBO in April 2019 before saying goodbye six episodes later in May of that year.

The show’s iconic characters hooked fans with their outlandish costumes, and some viewers still don’t recognize the cast outside of Winterfell. Many actors donned wigs for years to better portray their roles, while other stars simply donned long coats and war attire.

Scroll down to see what your favorites from the drama series look like both on and off screen:

ads