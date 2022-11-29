Cast of High School Musical reunites after 16 years

We pretty strongly believe that all of the ones we saw High School Musical during our adolescence we keep each song and each moment in our hearts. It is not for less, since its catchy melodies, hypnotizing choreographies and endearing characters marked a before and after in our taste for youth musicals. That is why it will always have a place in our memory and playlist.

Since its debut in 2006 and until today, we have seen the growth of those who made us part of East High School. During that beautiful tour, it was like seeing old friends fulfill their dreams and become adults who, like us, do not hesitate to look back to remember who they once were and smile nostalgically at the memories of their old self.

For this reason we are very moved by the reunion of some members of the cast original that took place in Paris, France, on November 12 and 13. Actors Vanessa Hudgens, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Drew Seeley and director Kenny Ortega shared their voices again after 16 long years at the convention Dream It: Back to the Musical World 2.

In this second edition, the American producer and choreographer Kenny Ortega once again opened the doors of his cinematographic universe to anyone who wanted to meet the actors behind various of his productions, such as Decendents, High School Musical Y Abra Cadabrato mention a few.

@vahudgensbr The last time they sang together was in 2007, during the High School Musical world tour ❤️ #vanessahudgens #drewseeley #highschoolmusical #hsm #breakingfree #fyp #foryou #explore #explorepage #bttmw2 #bttmw #kennyortega ♬ som original – Vanessa Hudgens Brazil

In this way, we were able to witness the exciting moments of our favorite Wildcats, who did not hesitate to remember one of the most famous songs from the three Disney movies. Surely you already know which one we are talking about. That’s how it is, Breaking Free came back to our ears played by Vanessa Hudgens herself and Drew Seeley, who lent his voice to Zac Efron on the tapes.

Although we could not fulfill the dream of seeing Zac Efron and Ashley Tisdale together with the other cast members again, there is another piece of news that can fill that void. Last September, Disney announced that for the fourth season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Several of the original performers will be back, such as Bart Johnson, Monique Coleman, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel, Kaycee Stroh and Alyson Reed. We can not wait!