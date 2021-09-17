Cast of Love and Death, another Marvel star in the series with Elizabeth Olsen

Another one Marvel star joins the cast of Love and Death, the HBO Max miniseries based on American assassin and criminal Candy Montgomery. Elizabeth Olsen, after the success of WandaVision, will play the role of the accused serial killer of killing her friend, Betty Gore, with an ax in 1981. Behind the project there is Nicole Kidman and David E. Kelly, former producers of Big Little Lies.

There will also be in the cast Krysten Ritter, best known to Marvel fans for playing Jessica Jones in the homonymous TV series broadcast on Rai1. Her role will be that of Sherry Cleckler, Candy’s best friend.

Inspired by the true crime book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs, as well as several articles from the Texas Monthly, the drama follows “Two couples going to church, enjoying family life in a small town in Texas, until someone decides to take an ax”, according to the very short synopsis released by HBO Max.

Announced in the cast of Love and Death also Lily Rabe (American Horror Story), who will play Betty Gore, the friend Candy killed, Jesse Plemons is Allan Gore, Patrick Fugit is Pat Montgomery, Keir Gilchrist is Pastor Ron Adams, Elizabeth Marvel plays Pastor Jackie Ponder, and Tom Pelphrey will be Don Crowder.

Before committing the murder, Candy Montgomery was a woman who had it all: a housewife, devoted wife and mother of two children. At church he met Betty and her family, and a few months later he started an extramarital affair with her husband. Some time later, the two broke off their relationship; later, Betty’s body was found in pieces in the closet. Candy was charged with murder and released on bail with the support of her church. During the trial, she claimed that Betty had confronted her over her relationship with her husband and attacked her with the ax, forcing her to take revenge in self-defense.