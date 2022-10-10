Cast of ‘Pride and Prejudice’ 2005: where are they now? Keira Knightley, Matthew Macfadyen and more

Jane Austen’s literary works have inspired many successful television and film adaptations, including the 2005 iteration of Pride and Prejudice.

Pride and Prejudice closely follows Austen’s 1818 novel of the same name, where the bookish Elizabeth Bennet (Keira Knightley) faces mounting pressure from her beloved mother to marry her, and her four sisters, to wealthy gentlemen from the city. Ella’s older sister Jane (Rosamund Pike), to their mother’s delight, they found an instant connection with Charles Bingley (simon woods). However, Bingley’s search for Jane meant that Elizabeth would spend more time with the uptight Fitzwilliam Darcy (matthew macfadyen), who finds their presence “barely tolerable.”

The 2005 adaptation, written by Deborah Moggach Y Emma Thompsonwas directed by joseph wright.

“Pride and Prejudice was amazing because I’d been so obsessed with it since I was around 8 years old,” Knightley said during a January 2019 interview with BBC Radio 1. “So how to do that, and it was also the first time I’d worked or I was around a bunch of people my age, who were all interested in the same thing because I had left school early [to pursue acting].”

the love actually star added, “So, I think it was really fun because it was this group of girls that were all together and that was amazing!”

The 2005 iteration was not the first time that an adaptation of pride and prejudice had been mounted. Sir Laurence Olivier and Greer Garson were the first stars to play Darcy and Elizabeth, respectively, in the 1940 film. The BBC later adapted pride and prejudice for television in 1995, starring jennifer ehle Y Colin Firth as the eventual partner. Wright, who directed the 2005 production, was intrigued to remake the Austen classic again, decades later.

“There hadn’t been a movie version of Pride and Prejudice for about 65 years. So I felt it was time to do it again,” he said. Atonement told the filmmaker to IndieWire in November 2005. “Also, I don’t really work in the context of what’s been done before. Certain ideas hook me.”

He continued at the time: “It was just a good script. Like me, actors are drawn to the quality of the script. Initially, I thought that Keira was probably too beautiful for the role. And when I met her I discovered this kind of scruffy tomboy character and found that she had incredible wit and intelligence and a very strong personality, those qualities made me think that she doesn’t fit into the kind of preconceived ideas of what a girl should be, [which] It made me think that I would be perfect for Elizabeth.”

Since the film’s release, it has remained a pinnacle for Regency romances with devoted fans often cooing over Darcy’s now-infamous “flex of the hand,” in which Macfadyen’s hand gently brushes against Knightley’s. when passing during a scene.

“It’s Joe’s credit [Wright] because he, I think, doesn’t miss a trick, and he’s so on top of things, and he saw me do it on a rehearsal take and I remember him just saying, ‘Get that!’ So they just did an extra shot in the hand,” he said. Succession star told NPR in June 2022, noting how intimidated he felt to play the iconic leading man. “I didn’t feel like he was elegant and brooding enough. … It was a brilliant adaptation. joe was great [and] Keira was great. It was a wonderful thing to be a part of.”

Scroll down to see what the Pride and Prejudice cast have been up years after their time on Meryton: