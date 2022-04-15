Cast of ‘Superbad’: Where are they now?

ads

Still fun! Jonah Hill, Emma Stone and more Superbad stars have continued their thriving careers since the comedy premiered in 2007.

The coming-of-age film, written by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, was based on the duo’s experience growing up in Vancouver, Canada. The on-screen best friends, played by Hill and Michael Cera, embarked on a series of hilarious escapades involving parties, romance and more teen tropes.

The creative team behind the film initially feared that the content might be too much for some viewers. “I thought that when we showed Superbad to the public, we would start an ongoing debate about how dirty the movie should be,” producer Judd Apatow told Entertainment Weekly in August 2007. “And at the first screening, no one in the audience had a problem with it. anything in the movie in the numbers that would make you change it. I could not believe it. I thought we’d be debating so many scenarios and language and cutting stuff. And there was nothing.

Hill recalled that he and Cera “were not allowed to go to the first test screening in case something went terribly wrong.” The Moneyball star added: “I remember the second everyone called me and emailed me at the same time. Judd sent me a few emails, one of which said, ‘This is crazy, this is amazing. Everyone loved it.’”

The actors were encouraged to improvise on set, after much preparation. “We did rehearsals for a month before hanging out at Seth’s house and did a bunch of table reads,” Cera explained. “I felt like I knew it very well, and we were very comfortable with each other.”

Hill, meanwhile, seized the opportunity despite the pressure. “I think a lot of it is being so scared that you don’t do it, you just do it,” he said. “If someone put you in that position and there are cameras around and you don’t do it, you would feel so bad.”

