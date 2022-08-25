Cast of ‘True Blood’: Where are they now? Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer, Rutina Wesley and more

I wanna do bad things with you! True Blood hooked fans with its dark depiction of vampire life in Bon Temps, Louisiana in 2008, and many of the show’s fans still feel its pull today.

From 2008 to 2014, viewers tuned in to see telepathic waitress Sookie Stackhouse (Anna Paquin) attempt to bridge the gap between the city’s residents and the vampire population. He proved that humans could live with supernatural beings based on his continued friendship with Tara (wesley routine) after he was turned, and through his own vampiric love triangle.

As Sookie juggled Civil War vampire Bill Compton (Stephen Moyer) and his old enemy Eric Northman (Alexander Skarsgård), his police officer brother, Jason Stackhouse (ryan kwanton), found himself in trouble for his “fangbanger” reputation.

His womanizing ways broke up with his best friend Hoyt (jim park) relationship with “baby vamp” Jessica (Deborah Ann Woll) and caused a lot of drama with televangelist Sarah Newlin (anna camp).

The series, which ran for seven seasons on HBO, was based on Sookie Stackhouse’s best-selling novels from Charlie Harris.

Along their journey, fans encountered other supernatural creatures, including the werewolf Alcide (joe manganiello) and a half Lafayette (Nelsan Ellis). While many townspeople were turned into vampires, some humans managed to escape unscathed, such as Arlene (carrie preston). Ella’s husband Terry, (Todd Lowe), was not so lucky.

No matter what their fate was on screen, the cast of the drama came together and had a hard time saying goodbye to the show.

“It was incredibly emotional,” Skarsgard said. us weekly exclusively in August 2014. “That show has been a huge part of my life. I met some very good friends on that set, and there is no doubt that they will remain close friends forever.”

He added, “There is something special about going to a place like that and having these people as your family, and their families as your family. The last scene I shot, I was just trying to take it all in and I started crying.”

HBO confirmed in February 2021 that a reboot with Riverdale showrunner was in development. Roberto Aguirre Sacasa and NOS4A2 creator Jamie O’Brien co-writer Paquin and Moyer said they would be willing to return.

“I would love, love, love, love to see all these people again and work with them again,” Moyer said. entertainment tonight in June 2021.

His wife agreed. “Those are some of the best years of my life,” Paquin added at the time. “I would kick the door down to work with any of those people again.”

Scroll down to see what the cast of True Blood has been up to since leaving Bon Temps.

