cast, plot and curiosities of the film with Emma Watson

This evening on Rai1 will air Beauty and the Beast, a live-action remake of the 1991 Disney classic directed by Bill Condon. The main protagonists are Emma Watson and Dan Stevens, respectively as Belle and the Beast.

Beauty and the Beast in the dance scene

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

This evening on Rai1 it airs The beauty and the Beast, the live-action remake of the 1991 Disney classic directed by Bill Condon (former director of Demons and Gods, “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn”, The fifth power). The main protagonists are the beloved Emma Watson and the handsome Dan Stevens, as Belle and the Beast, respectively. In the cast there are also other great actors, such as Luke Evans, Kevin Kline and the voices of Ewan McGregor, Stanley Tucci, Ian McKellen and Emma Thompson. The gorgeous costumes were created by Jacqueline Durran.

Beauty and the Beast in a scene from the film

The plot of Beauty and the Beast

The director tells the fantastic Belle’s journey, a brilliant, beautiful and independent spirit young woman who is taken prisoner by the Beast and forced to live in her castle. Despite her fears, Belle will befriend the enchanted servants and learn how to look beyond hideous appearances of the Beast discovering the kind soul of the Prince that is hidden within him.

The enchanted objects of Beauty and the Beast: the clock, the teapot, the candle and the duvet

The full cast with Emma Watson

The actors forming the cast are: Emma Watson (Belle), Dan Stevens (The Beast / The Prince), Luke Evans (Gaston), Kevin Kline (Maurice, Belle’s father), Josh Gad (LeFou). The fantastic characters of the house, in the original version, are voiced by: Ewan McGregor (Lumière), Stanley Tucci (Cadenza), Ian McKellen (Cogsworth), Emma Thompson (Mrs. Potts), Audra McDonald (Garderobe), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Plumette).

How to set the New Year’s table: ideas and tips for a perfect dinner

The magic rose kept in the glass case

10 curiosities to know about Disney live action

1. The character of Cadenza, played by Stanley Tucci, was created especially for the film.

2. In the film, Belle is an inventor of music boxes that her father, Maurice, later builds for her. In the Disney classic, however, Maurice, inventor, is captured by the Beast trying to sell his log cutting machine.

3. The composer Alan Menken, so far, has won 8 Oscars, two of which for the soundtrack of the 1991 animated film.

4. Sexy Ryan Gosling was offered the role of the Beast, but the actor declined to shoot “La la Land” (2016), directed by Damien Chazelle.

5. Ewan McGregor said the hardest thing for him was reproducing Lumière’s French accent correctly, even though his wife is French. Eventually, the actor said the accent was more Spanish than French.

6. To prepare for the role of Belle, Emma Watson revised the 1991 animated film several times and had to take singing lessons.

7. Disney said the first teaser trailer was viewed 91.8 million times in the first 24 hours, making it the most viewed teaser in history, breaking the “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” record with 88 million views. .

8. The handsome Jean Dujardin was initially considered for the dubbing of Lumière, but the actor already had other projects in the pipeline.

9. The film also marks the reunion of Emma Watson and Emma Thompson (Mrs. Potts). The two, in fact, have already worked together in the Harry Potter saga, in the respective roles of Hermione Granger and Prof. Trelawney.

10. Perhaps not everyone knows that Ian McKellen, in the film Cogsworth, had to be part of the “Harry Potter” saga, alongside Emma Watson. His role was to be that of Albus Dumbledore, which later went to Michael Gambon.