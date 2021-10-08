cast, release date and everything we know

Super Mario Bros The Movie is the highly anticipated animated feature film produced by Illumination Entertainment, the US film production house known for despicable Me and other animated films.

The latest news arrived last September 24th on the occasion of Nintendo Direct 2021, sparking the enthusiasm and curiosity of millions of players around the world.

Although the release date at the cinema is not yet exactly close, there is already a lot of information in our possession to understand what kind of work will be the new film dedicated to the famous Nintendo hero.

So let’s take stock of everything we know about the new movie Super Mario Bros.

This won’t be the first Super Mario Bros movie

Not everyone knows, but the highly anticipated Super Mario Bros The Movie it will not be the first cinematographic work dedicated to the famous mustachioed plumber.

There is in fact another film, also called Super Mario Bros The Movie, released in 1993. Also in this case the story of Mario and the other famous characters who inhabit the videogame universe created by Nintendo was told.

Although fans of the video game series eagerly awaited its release, the film was crushed by critics and ended up earning less than what had been spent on production.

Although the special effects were of quality and surprising for the time, the critics they called the plot confusing and meaningless.

Furthermore, the public did not particularly appreciate the steampunk and dark version of the places and characters of the saga, defining the entire lore of the game as different and distorted.

Shigeru Miyamoto himself, the very famous creator of the Super Mario videogame saga, said that the film would have been much better if it had focused more on the plot and the new characters instead of trying at all costs to recreate the video game. Today, the film is practically remembered as a negative catchphrase.

What kind of movie will Super Mario Bros The Movie be?

To date no definite news on the film genre of Super Mario Bros The Movie, but we can be quite certain that it will not be a dark and obscure work like its ’93 predecessor.

On the contrary, the new film is much more likely to adopt gods much lighter tones and that do justice to the iconic atmosphere of the video game franchise.

We can therefore think of the new film by Super Mario as to a comedy with fantasy nuances suitable for all categories of spectators, created thanks to Illumination animation technologies.

Production of Super Mario Bros The Film

Fortunately, the new movie on Super Mario Bros (in English Super Mario Bros: The Movie) it will not follow in the footsteps of its predecessor.

Although at the moment there is not enough news yet to define the plot told by the new film, we can say with certainty that there are good conditions for the creation of an original, quality work that is finally faithful to the video game.

The production of the film was in fact entrusted to Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures under the close supervision of Nintendo itself.

Even Shigeru Miyamoto, a very important figure of the famous Japanese video game company as well as Mario’s “father”, will have a very important role in the development of the film.

The famous author stated:

“This is a very collaborative project between Illumination and Nintendo. We’ve all had tons of ideas, and I’m enjoying a creative process myself that’s a little bit different from what you follow when creating a video game“.

The news of the Big N finally involved in the project immediately reassured fans of the videogame series which, due to the previous film, they feared another resounding flop.

Instead, knowing the many small animated masterpieces produced by Illumination and thanks to the collaboration with Nintendo and Miyamoto, it is very likely that Super Mario Bros The Movie be developed with all the care it deserves. And that it definitely ends up resembling the games it takes its cue from.

The film will come directed by Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic, while among the authors we find Matthew Fogel and obviously Shigeru Miyamoto.

The cast, characters and performers of Super Mario Bros The Movie

The announcement of the cast of the new Super Mario Bros The Movie it was a real surprise. Always on the occasion of Nintendo Direct, the same Miyamoto revealed the names of all the performers who will take part in the project in English.

The complete list of actors who will lend their voices to the characters is therefore in the public domain: obviously the name that most surprised fans of the Nintendo universe is the choice of Chris Pratt as Mario’s voice actor.

According to what was communicated on his Instagram profile, the actor known for the roles of Star-Lord in the saga of Guardians of the Galaxy he has already set to work to perfect Mario’s voice, with all possible enthusiasm, thus fulfilling the dream of voicing one of the heroes of his childhood.

Chris Pratt in Guardians of the Galaxy

Pratt will work closely with Miyamoto, who in an interview said he was determined to bring his famous plumber in the red and blue onesie to life on the big screen.

Among the well-known names on the list of voice actors we also find Charlie Day, who will dub Luigi, Anya Taylor-Joy, famous for her roles in The VVitch, Split and The Chess Queen and who will play Princess Peach, and finally Jack Black in the role of Bowser.

The news was also spread that Charles Martinet, the legendary voice of Mario in all video games since 1992, will make a small cameo in the film, although at the moment there is no more precise information about it.

Here is the complete cast list of the new film by Super Mario Bros, in which it is possible to see other well-known and promising names:

Mario : Chris Pratt

: Chris Pratt Luigi : Charlie Day

: Charlie Day Princess Peach : Anya Taylor-Joy

: Anya Taylor-Joy Toad : Keegan-Michael key

: Keegan-Michael key Donkey Kong : Seth Rogen

: Seth Rogen Cranky Kong : Fred Armisen

: Fred Armisen Bowser : Jack Black

: Jack Black Spike : Sebastian Maniscalco

: Sebastian Maniscalco Kamek: Kevin Michael Richardson

The plot of Super Mario Bros The Movie

Although at the moment it is still too early to understand what the plot of Super Mario Bros The Movie, the film is likely the main story will follow on which all the video games in the franchise are based.

Longtime gamers will know this: in most chapters of the Super Mario, the mustachioed plumber sets off with his brother Luigi on a long journey in search of Princess Peach, kidnapped by the famous antagonist Bowser.

The story is often set between large castles and eerie underground environments. That said, it’s still unclear whether the film’s creators intend to remain faithful to the tradition of video games telling the same story differently or to create an entirely new narrative for the characters we know very well.

In any case we will not have to wait long, since with the approach of the release date more and more information will surely be revealed to us on the plot of the film. Furthermore, some narrative ideas seen in Super Mario Odyssey they might, perhaps, find their new home in the film.

Exit date

Despite the little information in our possession regarding the plot of Super Mario Bros The Movie, the release date has already been announced, at least for the overseas market.

The highly anticipated animated feature film will be released in the United States on December 21, 2022, during the Christmas holidays.

As for the release of the film in Europe, Japan and the rest of the world at the moment there is no definite news yet.