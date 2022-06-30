Cast reunited and recalls a scene

There is no doubt that it has been an iconic production as well as very popular for many generations, because until now it remains very valid. And as a result of this, as well as of the good relationship they maintain, the cast of

Twilight

met to recreate the scene most iconic of the film.

Since the premiere of the first installment it became a phenomenon for different reasons. Whether it’s the performances of Robert Pattison and Kristen Stewart or the plot and the themes it covers, the truth is that everything ended up coming together to make it a very profitable saga in every aspect.

What is the iconic scene that the cast of Twilight recreated?

Ashley Greene Khoury and Kellan Lutz returned to play the ‘king of sports’ featured in the film, as part of Bella Swan’s (Stewart) first meeting with Edward’s (Pattinson) family. The action was done as part of a video made by comedian Matt Cutshall, mastermind of the Emo’s Not Dead project, which included the Twilight-inspired scene.

Clearly the meeting was immortalized on social networks, something completely inevitable if we consider the legion of fans of the film. The actress shared the following words on her profile.

Blast from the past made my heart jump as I got together and had some fun

It is more than clear that things between all the interpreters of Twilight They are more than good and it is even possible to think that at some point they may have a project where they share the screen again, as happened with the cast of Harry Potter that was shown in a special at the beginning of the year that was very celebrated.