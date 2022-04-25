Castelbelforte: 26-year-old girl dies after being ill in the gym. She was the mayor’s daughter

She got sick while she was in the gym, shortly after a workout. Hence the decision to return home immediately. And in his homewhile taking a shower, he would accuse a new one sicknessthis time revealed fatal. Tragedy in Castelbelforte, a town in the Mantua area, where it is Giulia Gazzan diedi, just 26 years old. The young woman is the daughter of the mayor Massimiliano Gazzani, also vice president of the Province.

According to what has been able to reconstruct, according to what has been disclosed by the local media, to find the slumped young woman on the ground in the bathroom was one of the brothers, who did not see her leave the bathroom. The alarm went off immediately. Rescuers rushed to the Gazzani family’s house and applied resuscitation maneuvers to the girl for about an hour. The young woman, however, was in cardiac arrest, conditions in which she was transported to the hospital Carlo Poma of Mantua, where the doctors could not do anything else record the death. The carabinieri are also on the spot, for the obligatory reliefs when the death concerns such a young person, even in the case of what appears to be a natural death. On Tuesday 26 an autopsy will be carried out on the body, to ascertain the causes of death.

The father has been warned while he was busy accompanying the bishop Marco Busca in meetings organized for a pastoral visit on the territory. Immediately he rushed to the hospital, where he also received a visit from the President of the Province Carlo Bottani and other political exponents of the province. Giulia – what also leaves her mother Vera and two brothers overwhelmed by griefFederico and Davide – had graduated in 2018. He worked like educator in a facility for the disabled in Sospiro, in the province of Cremona. Today the bells of the church of Castelbelforte rang in mourning, a first greeting to the young woman who tragically died. The demonstrations for April 25 in the country were canceled as a sign of mourning.

Numerous the manifestations of condolences on social networks, in particular under a post published by dad Massimiliano. A photograph of him and Giulia, taken in a happy moment, without words. Just as the community of Mantovano remained, in the face of such a tragic event.