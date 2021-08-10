castellammare, sossio aruta at his debut as an actor: photo from the set – the poster of the film a week end at the sea has been published

It is all ready. Published the poster on his Instagram page. Sossio Aruta announced it with some photos, revealing his new life as a film actor. The film that will be “coming to the cinema soon” sees him engaged in a comedy which is also a detective story. The former footballer reveals some details on his part by showing a frame taken from the film that sees him holding a gun and pointing it at someone. Behind him, frightened, a woman, whom he holds.

Engaged in action scenes armed with a gun. It is the new adventure of Sossio Aruta, who has had many professional lives since his debut on the football fields. The shooting of the film “A Strange Weekend at the Sea ” by directors Marco Frosini and Alessandro Ingrà, from the screenplay written by the same and Di Stefano, began on Tuesday 23 March 2021, in Tuscany, in Florence. After filming these days, the film is ready to be screened in cinemas. In the cast there is also the former Stabiese footballer who is used to the spotlight from his participation in “Men and Women” with Maria de Filippi up to Big Brother Vip. The film will have as protagonists the actor and director Alessandro Ingrà, the Florentine comedian Alessandro Paci, the actor Massimo Di Stefano, the fucecchiese comedian Graziano Salvadori and the actresses Benedetta Rossi, Raissa Moretti, Sefora De Giorgi and Rebecca Goetke.

The film is proposed as a comedy with thriller implications, with elements of overwhelming love and suspense. The distribution will take place in cinemas and on demand platforms for the Christmas holidays 2021

