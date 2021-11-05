Castelli: “Giorgetti has a precise plan, but the secretary is a tough nut to crack”

MILAN. “I’m baffled. When a public attack is launched, as Giorgetti has done several times, the question becomes politically substantial ». Roberto Castelli, former Keeper of the Seals and a leading figure in the Lega di Bossi, today “a simple militant who, however, occasionally talks to some minister” does not hide his bitterness in the face of the rift that has opened in the last monolithic party in Italy.

Castelli, what’s going on?

«These criticisms of Salvini do not return to me with the Giorgetti personality that I know. I can’t frame them. But one thing is certain: Giancarlo never does anything on instinct. If he came out like this it is because he thought it well. We will find out only by living ».

Giorgetti claims that he wants to help Salvini think about the future …

“This goal is absolutely legitimate and acceptable. But such a debate is not held in the newspapers. We all remember how it ended between Fini and Berlusconi ».

Do you prefer Bud Spencer too?

«Giancarlo has the wrong metaphor. Which Italian, with all due respect, would choose Meryl Streep? ».

Some say that after a life in the shadows, the “Richelieu Padano” points to Palazzo Chigi. Is this a plausible hypothesis?

«Not for Giorgetti that I know: he is a man of action, who escapes the limelight. But let’s admit that the sirens of power are irresistible. Faced with such a scenario, if I were Giorgetti, would I want to have Salvini as a friend or as an enemy? ».

What if Giorgetti imagined a new leadership?

“It is really difficult to think that in March Salvini will no longer be the secretary of the League: he strictly controls all the parliamentarians.”

Let’s do some political fiction. Who would you choose as secretary between Zaia and Fedriga?

«Zaia is a doge. I think he has no interest in being a national leader. Di Fedriga I consider myself an older brother. Today I would say to him: “Dear Max, you have what it takes but you have to be careful not to fall into the syndrome of politically correct. The League is used to fighting ”».