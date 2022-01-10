Castelnuovo Hospital, the thanks of a patient to the Medicine Department

SERCHIO VALLEY – We receive and publish the thanks from a patient in the Medicine Department at the Santa Croce di Castelnuovo hospital.

I was hospitalized for five days in the general medicine ward at the S. Croce di Castelnuovo hospital. I would like to thank without referring to the various levels of work, all of them, as I was certainly the luckiest in that department, even if I have a serious and important bacterial pneumonia, not from Covid, as I noticed in all those jackets edged in various colors , a harmony, a union, a mutual help that honestly I am no longer used to seeing in any working group.

They treated me, although often to my embarrassment, as I did not need so much attention, even if pleasant, like all the other guests much more serious than me, who … , … never existed … who “accuse” the staff on duty of having “put them in a cage” during the night and who calmly, patiently, softly, continue and try to reassure them, explain to them that they have been hospitalized for a few days hospital, and who have never been caged, but are only in the usual bed with the side bars raised to prevent them from falling and getting hurt. Congratulations to the room manager who has maintained human values ​​in all his collaborators. Finally, but not least as first of my thoughts, a huge thank you to the priceless Dr. Simone Cavani. Continue to be like this.

The bed patient 16

