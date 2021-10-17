News

Castelsardo: farewell to Ugo Cossu, the world famous gentleman chef

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Ugo Cossu, chef and restaurateur, certainly one of the best known in Sardinia, died suddenly. He was 80 years old, he was born in Sedini and had never stopped working in his cult restaurant in Lu Bagnu, a hamlet of Castelsardo. The restaurant, named after him, has been an essential destination for tourists and visitors since 1979. All the specialties served were based on fish, which Cossu personally chose every morning from the wooden guzzi of the Castelsardo fishermen.

Very kind and witty, always elegantly dressed, he had the appearance of an English lord. And it was in London, selected from among the best students of the Bordighera hotel school, that he moved at the age of 17 to learn the trade. Later experiences in Switzerland and also in Porto Torres. In 1979 a place of his own, which hosted an endless series of famous people: just to name a few Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, Leonardo Di Caprio and lately also Giorgio Armani. To help him, his beloved wife Filippa and his daughter Genny in the kitchen, the other daughter Arianna in the dining room.

“For us it was a bolt from the blue – says the latter – My father lived for his family and his work. He was polite and sensitive, above all reserved, a chef of other times. I think he will be missed not only by us, but to everyone, especially to the many customers he had scattered around Sardinia and all over the world “. Ugo Cossu was in fact a planetary ambassador of Sardinia. In his restaurant you could breathe ancient familiar atmospheres, seasoned with amazing dishes: simple but of great class, washed down with strictly Sardinian wines. Unfortunately, island cuisine has lost one of its kings.

Loading...
Advertisements

© All rights reserved


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.8K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
782
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
651
News

Cinema, all films out in October
612
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
558
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
501
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
436
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
422
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
397
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
286
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top