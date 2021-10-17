Castelsardo: farewell to Ugo Cossu, the world famous gentleman chef

Suddenly Ugo Cossu, chef and restaurateur, certainly among the best known in Sardinia, leaves us. He was 80 years old, he was born in Sedini and had never stopped working in his cult restaurant in Lu Bagnu, a hamlet of Castelsardo. The restaurant, named after him, has been an essential destination for tourists and visitors since 1979. All the specialties served were based on fish, which Ugo personally chose every morning from the wooden guzzi of the Castelsardo fishermen.

Very kind and witty, always elegantly dressed, he had the appearance of an English lord. And it was in London, selected among the best students of the Bordighera hotel school, that Ugo had moved at the age of 17 to learn the trade. Later experiences in Switzerland and also in Porto Torres.

In 1979 a place of his own, which has hosted an endless series of famous people: just to name a few Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman, Leonardo Di Caprio and lately also Giorgio Armani. To help Ugo, his beloved wife Filippa and his daughter Genny in the kitchen, the other daughter Arianna in the dining room.

“For us it was a bolt from the blue – says the latter – My father lived for his family and his work. He was polite and sensitive, above all reserved, a chef of yesteryear. I think he will be missed not only by us, but to everyone, especially to the many customers he had scattered around Sardinia and all over the world “. Ugo Cossu was in fact a planetary ambassador of Sardinia. In his restaurant you could breathe ancient familiar atmospheres, seasoned with amazing dishes: simple but of great class, washed down with strictly Sardinian wines. Unfortunately, island cuisine has lost one of its kings.

