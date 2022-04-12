Castilla-La Mancha must ‘sign’ 269 medical specialists

This year 2022, 269 doctors will finish their residency in Castilla-La Mancha who, after more than a decade of training between the degree and the residency, will be called ‘specialists’. Among them, 82 family doctors, 10 anesthesiologists, 12 internists, 8 intensivists, 14 pediatricians or 3 pulmonologists finished. Everyone is needed, so, in the opinion of the Medical Union (CESM), it is time for the regional government to make a move to retain the talent it has trained in its public health system.

New medical specialists in Castilla-La Mancha: 269 .

. Albacete: 69, 18 of Family Medicine.

69, Guadalajara: 41, 13 of Family Medicine.

41, Toledo: 83, 23 of Family Medicine.

83, Real city: 62, 19 of Family Medicine.

62, Basin: 14, 9 of Family Medicine.

Vicente Matas, doctor, author of the report on CESM residents

“With stability, more and better contracts for our young medical specialists, we will defeat COVID-19, we will have fewer waiting lists, a PC with more time for the patient and fewer delays”

The Castilla-La Mancha Health Service (Sescam), as in the rest of Spain, needs doctors. In fact, this Easter, Family doctors will have problems to cover leave and vacations, so they will have to take on the patients of absent colleagues.

In this context, CESM calculates that this year 269 doctors will complete their residency in Castilla-La Mancha. The title of ‘specialists’ is what qualifies them to practice in public health. Now, the key is to retain that talent.

Every year the Albacete and Ciudad Real Faculties of Medicine train 200 doctors, but they have to pass the MIR exam and complete their residency in order to practice in public health. After more than ten years of training, it is essential that they do not leave.

In addition, the pandemic has brought to the surface problems that were already known, such as the lack of anesthesiologists or family doctors, as well as the need for intensivists, pulmonologists, internists or psychiatrists. Castilla-La Mancha cannot afford to lose medical specialists.

Archive image of the residents who ended in 2021 in Albacete.

Castilla-La Mancha offered in 2021 two years of contract to residents who finish, but not to all. The offer reached 26 specialties of Medicine and Nursing.

Psychologists, pharmacists, chemists, biologists, physicists and nurses are also needed

However, it must be remembered, as the Medical Union underlines in its latest report, signed by Dr. Vicente Matas, that doctors (MIR) are not only trained by the residency system. Psychologists, pharmacists, chemists, biologists and physicists are also trained. In addition, each year vacancies are announced for Nursing graduates to carry out seven two-year specialties. Thus, this year 1,683 nursing specialists will finish in Spain with an increase of 54.1% compared to the 1,092 last year.