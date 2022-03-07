Castilla y León assigns appointment to 562 specialists in Family and Community Medicine

The Official Gazette of Castilla y León (Bocyl) publishes the appointment of a 562 professionals as permanent statutory staff in the category of Bachelor Specialist in Family and Community Medicine of the Health Service of Castilla y León. The appointment corresponds to the Public Employment Offer (OPE) of 2019. They have already been assigned a destination.

Specific, the named applicants will have a period of one month, counted from the day following the publication of this resolution. During this time they will be able to take possession of the Management to which the awarded position is assigned.

As established in ORDER SAN/618/2019, of June 18, those applicants who, being able to do so in order of score obtained, do not apply for all the places offered within the granted period, will lose the right to be appointed permanent statutory staff. and are not awarded.

In this case there are seven people. They have applied for a number of posts lower than the one that corresponds to them by score, so they are not successful bidders of any vacancy. Therefore, they lose the right to be appointed permanent statutory staff. Likewise, a person has not been named for not accrediting all the requirements. Another due to death. On the other hand, 139 people have not applied for a place, nor have they presented documentation.

Presentation at your destination

In this way, within the aforementioned procedure corresponding to the OPE of 2019, 562 graduates in Family and Community Medicine have been appointed and allocated.

Once the deadline for submitting the documents has elapsed, the appointment as permanent statutory staff of the aforementioned category will proceed. This includes all applicants who, after passing the selection process, have documented compliance with the requirements of the call, as well as the assignment of their corresponding destination.